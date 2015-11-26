Preview: Evansville vs. Providence

Many believe Kris Dunn of Providence is the best collegiate player in the nation, and he’ll get another chance to prove it beginning Thursday against Evansville at the Wooden Legacy at Cal State Fullerton. Dunn, a 6-4 junior guard, came within an assist and three steals of a quadruple-double Monday against NJIT, swelling his season averages to 18.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 5.3 steals.

Plenty of NBA scouts will likely stick around to watch Dunn after getting a look at another early player of the year candidate, Denzel Valentine of Michigan State, who plays against Boston College in the game before. They’ll get a chance to view two other proven scorers in Egidijus Mockevicius and D.J. Balentine of Evansville, each of whom is averaging 21.3 points this season. Mockevicius, a 6-10 senior from Lithuania, is also averaging 13 rebounds and warmed up for this tournament by totaling 26 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday’s four-point victory against Belmont, his third straight double-double. Mockevicius hasn’t gone against a player quite like Providence sophomore Rodney Bullock, a 6-8 forward who’s right behind Dunn at 18.3 points while also racking up 8.5 rebounds.

TV: 9 p.m., ET, ESPNU

ABOUT EVANSVILLE (3-0): Balentine, a 6-2 senior, is no stranger to lofty scoring numbers, as he averaged 20.1 points last season and 22.8 as a sophomore. What makes him extra special to watch this season is his improvement as a playmaker, as he comes in averaging six assists after finishing at 3.2 last season. Balentine also knows the value of getting to the free-throw line, evident by his 216 attempts last season, fifth most in the nation.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (4-0): Ben Bentil has shown the most improvement among returning Friars this season, although the 6-9 sophomore forward just needs to string together a few good performances. He struggled in the season opener against Harvard, came back with 18 points and 12 rebounds in a one-point win against Illinois and then was saddled by early foul trouble and wasn’t needed much in a blowout victory over Brown. He came back with a season-high 19 points against NJIT, putting him in position to finally break through with back-to-back Grade-A performances.

TIP-INS

1. Four of the top five scorers for Providence are 6-7 or taller.

2. Bullock missed the 2014-15 season after sustaining a leg injury and was suspended the entire 2013-14 season.

3. Evansville was picked to finish second behind Wichita State in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason media poll.

PREDICTION: Providence 90, Evansville 77