Preview: Evansville at Wichita State

Third-ranked Wichita State experienced some issues during its last game but shouldn t lack for motivation when it hosts Evansville in Saturday s Missouri Valley Conference contest. The Aces swept the two games against the Shockers last season and have a virtual scoring machine in sophomore guard D.J. Balentine. Wichita State s 57-45 victory over Loyola (Ill.) on Tuesday was uninspiring and prompted coach Gregg Marshall to term the final 20 minutes as a painful second half. 

The Shockers possess the nation s longest winning streak at 22 games and also are 12-0 at home. Focus was a problem after building a 22-point lead against Loyola and point guard Fred VanVleet admitted that the players are already anticipating they will go unbeaten through Missouri Valley play. Balentine scored a career-best 43 points in Evansville s loss to Northern Iowa on Wednesday and has tallied 29 or more points on seven occasions this season.

ABOUT EVANSVILLE (10-12, 3-6 Missouri Valley): Balentine, who has made 31-of-33 free throws over the last two games, leads the conference with a 23-point scoring average and has taken more than twice as many shots as any other player on the team. He has scored at least 20 points 15 times and also leads the team in assists (4.2) and 3-pointers made (51). Guard Blake Simmons averages 9.2 points and center Egidijus Mockevicius scores 8.9 per game while leading the squad in both rebounding (7.8) and blocked shots (35).

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (22-0, 9-0): The subpar showing against Chicago-based Loyola included 6-of-26 shooting in the second half that erased the joy over a well-played opening 20 minutes. That was an endless string of gaffes,  said Marshall, whose fury reached its highest level when the Ramblers crept within nine late in the contest. Forward Cleanthony Early scored 23 points to raise his season average to 16.1 and is joined in double digits by guard Ron Baker (13.4) and VanVleet (12.8).

TIP-INS

1. Evansville was the most-recent team to win on Wichita State s home floor, posting a 59-56 victory last Feb. 27 to complete the season sweep.

2. The Shockers allow 59 points per game and have held 10 opponents under 60.

3. The Aces are just 2-8 on the road this season.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 79, Evansville 60