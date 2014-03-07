Preview: Evansville vs. Wichita State

Unbeaten Wichita State’s pursuit of a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament continues when it takes on Evansville in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament on afternoon Friday in St. Louis. The Shockers will be following up a remarkable regular season that saw them become the first team in 10 years to finish it unbeaten, and the first to enter the postseason 31-0. However, a setback in the MVC tourney might knock coach Gregg Marshall’s squad from top-seed contention.

Wichita State, which has not won this event since 1987, will have had five full days of rest since its 68-45 dismantling of Missouri State on Saturday in a textbook Shockers performance, led by Cleanthony Early’s 19 points. Evansville, the ninth seed, has won three straight after topping Drake 69-61 in Thursday’s first round when MVC leading scorer D.J. Balentine erupted for 30 points. Balentine averaged 22.5 points in a pair of losses to Wichita State during the regular season.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT EVANSVILLE (14-18): Balentine is the Aces’ brightest star, but center Egidijus Mockevicius has the ability to control a game, as evidenced by his near triple-double in the win over Drake. The sophomore finished with 19 points on 5-of-6 shooting, 10 rebounds and eight blocked shots in a dominant effort. Mockevicius was limited to just 16 minutes in the first meeting with the Shockers on Feb. 1 due to foul trouble but made all seven of his shot attempts in a 19-point, 10-rebound effort in the rematch Feb. 16.

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (31-0): Following three straight wins by single digits early in February, the Shockers began to click on all cylinders again and won their last five by an average of 20.4 points. The star trio of Early, Ron Baker and Fred VanVleet all finished strong, securing first-team honors in the conference, while defensive standout Tekele Cotton was a second-team selection. VanVleet has been particularly impressive of late, averaging 13.6 points on 63.6 percent shooting while recording 31 assists against only five turnovers in the last five games of the regular season.

TIP-INS

1. Wichita State has lost in the semifinals of this event the two previous times it earned the top seed (2006, 2012).

2. Baker had a career-high 26 points in the 84-68 victory at Evansville on Feb. 16.

3. The winner advances to meet Missouri State or Illinois State in Saturday’s semifinals.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 75, Evansville 60