Preview: Evansville at Wichita State

A 10-game win streak vaulted Wichita State into the Top 25 for the first time this season as the No. 25 Shockers continue pursuit of their fourth straight Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title when they host Evansville on Tuesday. Wichita State crushed Northern Iowa 73-44 on Saturday to reach 25 wins for the eighth straight season and shares the MVC lead with Illinois State with two games to play prior to the conference tournament.

Many believed this would be a rebuilding season with Ron Baker and Fred VanVleet - two of the greatest players school in history - gone to the NBA, but the returning Shockers had other ideas. "Those guys have gotten so much better since earlier this year,'' Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall told reporters about his streaking team. "The only thing I can say to anyone who doesn't think we're an NCAA Tournament team is they don't watch enough basketball. All you have to do is watch our team." The Shockers kicked off their winning streak with their eighth straight victory over Evansville, an 82-65 decision Jan. 17 behind 17 points and 10 rebounds from junior center Shaquille Morris. The Purple Aces are coming off an 84-72 loss at Bradley on Saturday when they were outscored 43-17 to end the contest, snapping a four-game win streak despite 22 points from senior guard Jaylon Brown.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT EVANSVILLE (14-15, 5-11 MVC): Brown leads the MVC in scoring at 20.3 points per game and free-throw percentage (86.1). Sophomore guard Ryan Taylor (14.9) is the only other Purple Ace averaging double-figure points - averaging 16.8 over the last four games - and shoots 85.9 percent from the foul line. Senior guard Christian Benzon (5.6 points, 4.2 rebounds) recorded career highs of 10 boards and 38 minutes against Bradley.

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (25-4, 15-1): The Shockers are winning by an average of 24.2 points during their streak and boast a deep lineup featuring 10 players averaging at least 13 minutes and 4.8 points. Junior guard Conner Frankamp (8.2 points) shot 59.1 percent from 3-point range over his last 10 games to raise his season number to 43.2 while Morris (8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds) averaged 11.7 and 7.4 over the last 10 contests. Sophomore forward Markis McDuffie (11.8 points, club-best 5.9 rebounds), freshman guard Landry Shamet (10.9 points) and junior forward Darral Willis Jr. (10.3 points, 5.2 rebounds) lead the team in scoring.

TIP-INS

1. The Shockers are in the Top 25 for the sixth straight season, matching the school record for such a streak first set from 1960-66.

2. Wichita State and Illinois State split the season series so if they share the MVC regular-season title, RPI rankings serve as the second tiebreaker to determine conference seeding. Through Sunday's games, the Redbirds were No. 33 and the Shockers No. 41.

3. Wichita State leads the series with Evansville 30-16, winning the last eight meetings by an average of 15.5 points and 14 of the last 15 encounters at Charles Koch Arena.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 82, Evansville 65