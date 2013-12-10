Preview: Evansville at Xavie

On the surface, Tuesday’s contest between Evansville and host Xavier - their first meeting since 1994 - is just another non-conference game dotting the college basketball landscape. For fifth-year Musketeers coach Chris Mack, though, it will mean much more as he averaged 10 points as a guard in two seasons at Evansville before transferring to Xavier. Mack’s biggest challenge will be figuring out a way to contain the Purple Aces’ D.J. Balentine, fourth in the nation at 24.9 points per game.

The Musketeers own a decided edge in rebounding as they were 57th in the country at 39.4 rebounds per game through Sunday’s games while Evansville was 300th at 32.6. Xavier is 6-0 at home and boasts a 179-25 mark in the 14-year history of its Cintas Center. The Musketeers snapped a three-game losing streak with a surprisingly difficult 85-73 victory in overtime over Bowling Green on Saturday while the Purple Aces halted a three-game slide by defeating Miami (Ohio) 78-65.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT EVANSVILLE (6-3): The Purple Aces have a hot player in 6-10 sophomore center Egidijus Mockevicius (9.1 points, team-high 6.4 rebounds), who averaged 16 and 9.7 in his last three games while recording his first career double-double (17 and 13) against Miami. While the Lithuanian has provided production up front, Balentine - a sophomore guard - is the only Evansville player averaging double figures in scoring. The Purple Aces were outrebounded by an average of 12.3 during their three-game losing streak before winning the battle of the boards 42-25 against Miami, which was 310th in the nation in rebounding.

ABOUT XAVIER (6-3): Freshman guard Myles Davis, who scored eight of his 14 points in overtime against Bowling Green and was named Big East Rookie of the Week, said the Musketeers were “done losing” after dropping all three games in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. Xavier’s next three games, though, are against cross-town rival Cincinnati (7-1) on Saturday followed by a trip to Alabama (4-4) and a home game against Wake Forest (8-2) before Big East play begins. Sophomore guard Semaj Christon (team-leading 15.9 points per game) is shooting 56.2 percent from the free throw line, but delivered a pair with 5.5 seconds left Saturday to force overtime.

TIP-INS

1. Xavier 6-10 junior C Matt Stainbrook is fourth in the Big East with a team-leading 7.6 rebounds.

2. Evansville’s only game against a team from a major conference this season resulted in a 77-46 loss at Indiana on Nov. 26.

3. Xavier leads the series between the former Midwest Collegiate Conference rivals 25-14.

PREDICTION: Xavier 80, Evansville 72