Xavier 63, Evansville 60
December 11, 2013 / 2:41 AM / 4 years ago

Xavier 63, Evansville 60

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updated: ADDS dropped word “left” in notes)

Xavier 63, Evansville 60: Justin Martin scored the go-ahead basket with 39.2 seconds left and preserved the victory with a block and free throw with 18 seconds to play as the host Musketeers erased a 13-point deficit in the second half.

Semaj Christon scored 19 points while going 3-for-14 from the floor and 13-for-17 from the foul line while Matt Stainbrook recorded 10 points and 15 rebounds as Xavier (7-3) survived 36.2 percent shooting and a 5-for-16 performance from 3-point range. Dee Davis added 10 points while Myles Davis scored nine.

D.J. Balentine, who entered the game as the fourth-leading scorer in the nation at 24.9 points per game, scored 13 of his 15 in the second half for Evansville (6-4), which has lost four of its last five games. Egidijus Mockevicius registered 11 points, six rebounds and four blocks before fouling out with 1:08 remaining.

Xavier trailed by 10 in the first half and trimmed a seven-point deficit at the break to four early in the second before Balentine’s long 3-pointer put Evansville on top 48-35 with just over 12 minutes left. The Musketeers took their first lead since midway through the opening 20 minutes 57-56 on Dee Davis’ 3-pointer with 5:03 to go.

Balentine went to the line with the game tied at 58 and 1:08 remaining and missed both, but his floater made it 60-60 with 50 seconds to play. After Martin’s free throw gave Xavier a 63-60 lead, Evansville called timeout with 5.5 seconds left and Balentine’s long 3-pointer with two seconds to go was off the back iron.

GAME NOTEBOOK: This was the first meeting since 1994 between the former Midwest Collegiate Conference rivals. Xavier leads the series 26-14. ... Martin finished with five points, four rebounds, four steals and two blocks – the second when he rejected Balentine’s shot with 20 seconds left. ... Xavier F Jalen Reynolds picked up a Flagrant-1 foul when he elbowed Jaylon Moore while boxing out with 9:21 left and Moore made 1-of-2 free throws to put Evansville on top 54-47.

