Preview: Evergreen State at Utah

Utah made some noise in the 2013 Pac-12 tournament before its fourth straight losing campaign came to an end and will try to build on that momentum when it hosts Evergreen State on Friday in its season opener. “Year one was about survival, year two was about competing and this season, we expect to take it to the next level,” said coach Larry Krystkowiak, whose Utes begin their third season in the Pac-12. “I think we have improved in a bunch of different areas. Our size, skill and versatility are all areas that we have greatly improved.”

Jordan Loveridge, a 6-foot-6 sophomore who averaged 12.1 points and a team-high 7.0 rebounds, is expected to lead a deep team which Krystkowiak said is ”committed to pressure - we want to put heat on teams.‘’ Utah, which defeated USC 69-66 and California 79-69 in overtime before ending its season with a 64-45 loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 semifinals, was picked to finish ninth in the preseason poll. Evergreen State, located in Olympia, Wash., is an NAIA Division II team which plays in the Cascade Collegiate Conference, where it finished last the past two seasons.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT EVERGREEN STATE (1-1): The Geoducks probably don’t have much of a shot at taking down the Utes, but it looks like they might try to pull off the upset with a barrage of 3-point shots. Kyle Calhoun scored 34 points and was 8-for-16 from beyond the arc as Evergreen State made 16-of-38 from long range en route to a 92-87 victory over UBC Okanagan in Kamloops, British Columbia, on Oct. 25. Calhoun came back with 21 points - 5-for-13 from 3-point range, but the Geoducks were 9-for-35 from beyond the arc in a 112-68 loss to Thompson Rivers in Kamloops on Oct. 26.

ABOUT UTAH (2012-13: 15-18, 5-13 Pac-12): The Utes’ strength lies in four sophomores - Loveridge, 5-10 point guard Brandon Taylor, 6-5 Dakarai Tucker and 6-10 center Jeremy Olsen. Kenneth Ogbe, a 6-6 freshman from Germany, scored 21 points on 8-of-9 shooting - 3-for-3 from 3-point range - in a preseason intrasquad scrimmage. Another exciting newcomer is 6-5 Delon Wright, the Coast Conference Player of the Year while leading City College of San Francisco to a 27-3 record.

TIP-INS

1. Taylor was second in the Pac-12 in 3-point shooting last season with a .420 percentage while Loveridge was 14th at .368.

2. Utah has a .789 winning percentage at the 42-year-old Jon M. Huntsman Center, the largest arena in the Pac-12 with a capacity of 15,000.

3. The Utes were last in the Pac-12 in scoring with 64.2 points and turnover margin at minus-2.03.

PREDICTION: Utah 84, Evergreen State 58