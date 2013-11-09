(Updated: RECASTS lede to indicate record was for Huntsman Center RECASTS lede to add Loveridge career highs CORRECTS “home” to “Huntsman” in GAME NOTEBOOK ADDS Wright’s rebounds in 2nd graph CORRECTS 12 to 13 in 5th graph RECASTS 2nd note in GAME NOTEBOOK with Arizona score)

Utah 128, Evergreen State 44: Jordan Loveridge matched a career high with 24 points and grabbed a career-best 13 rebounds as the host Utes set a school record for points scored at the 44-year-old Huntsman Center en route to overwhelming the Geoducks.

Junior college transfer Delon Wright added 17 points and 10 rebounds in his first game while Brandon Taylor had 16 for Utah (1-0), which also recorded its highest point total since a 128-91 victory over Morehead State on Dec. 16, 1965. The Utes shot 63.6 percent from the field and outrebounded Evergreen State 55-28.

Kyle Calhoun, who entered the game averaging 24 points, finished with 11 for Evergreen State (1-3), an NAIA Division II team which plays in the Cascade Collegiate Conference, where it finished last the past two seasons. The Geoducks shot 27.5 percent from the field and finished 1-for-24 from 3-point range.

Loveridge scored 19 points in the first half while making 4-of-5 from the field and 10-of-11 from the free-throw line and Taylor added 11 as Utah enjoyed a 59-20 advantage at the break. Evergreen State was 0-for-13 from 3-point range in the opening 20 minutes while committing 16 fouls and nine turnovers.

All 13 players who saw action for Utah scored, including freshmen Parker Van Dyke and Kenneth Ogbe, who scored 12 and 10 points, respectively. The Utes doubled their average of 64.2 points from last season, which was the worst in the Pac-12.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Evergreen State considers games against Division I teams exhibitions and has three other such games on its schedule - Idaho State on Saturday, Seattle on Nov. 16 and Portland State on Nov. 23. ... The school record for points in a game came in a 132-77 victory over Evansville on Dec. 7, 1960 while the previous Huntsman record occurred in a 121-106 victory over Arizona on Jan. 24, 1974. ... Utah returns to action Nov. 15 when it hosts UC Davis.