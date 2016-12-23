Robinson, Bowman lead second-half surge as BC ousts PC

Jerome Robinson and Ky Bowman combined for 35 points in the second half and Boston College held off a furious Providence charge in the closing minutes to stun the Friars 79-67 in a non-conference game between two former Big East rivals Friday.

The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Friars (10-3).

Robinson had two points and Bowman none as the Eagles trailed by four at the break -- after leading by six earlier in the half.

Boston College (7-6 with three wins in their last four games) went on a 25-2 second-half run to take a 70-50 lead with 4:13 remaining.

But the Friars turned up the pressure and BC couldn't hold onto to the ball as Providence went on a 12-0 run, scoring the first 10 points in a minute.

The Eagles lead dropped to six with 2:08 left, but Bowman hit a layup and then stole the ball before Robinson nailed a 3-pointer to restore the double-digit edge.

Robinson, 1-for-6 from the floor in the first half, had 19 points after the break, going 6-for-8 from the floor and 4-for-6 from 3-point range. Bowman scored all 16 of his points in the final 20 minutes and added nine rebounds, while Robinson dished out a career-high eight assists and grabbed five boards.

Mo Jeffers added 13 points and nine rebounds, A.J. Turner 12 points and six assists and Jordan Chatman 11 points for BC.

Rodney Bullock, who came in averaging 19.1 points and 6.1 rebounds, scored 23 points and grabbed six boards, while Emmitt Holt added 16 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

Providence, coached by former Boston College assistant Ed Cooley, now opens its Big East schedule with games at No. 18 Xavier and No. 13 Butler. BC opens ACC play with a home game against Syracuse on New Year's Day.

The Eagles went 0-18 in conference play last season, finishing off a full season where both the football and basketball games failed to win a league game.