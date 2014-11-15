Preview: Fairfield at Duke

One of the great things about March Madness, especially during the conference tournaments, is seeing how teams respond to playing on back-to-back days. It’s not easy to rest quickly, replenish your body and get right back on the floor a day later. So consider the opening round of the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic, in which No. 3 Duke plays host to Fairfield on Saturday on the back end of back-to-back games for both teams, a preview of what’s to come in five months.

The Stags and Blue Devils opened with wins Friday, but it’s hard for Fairfield’s 71-63 effort over Central Connecticut State to compete with Duke’s 113-44 domination of Presbyterian. The Blue Devils shot 60.9 percent from the floor while Jahlil Okafor scored 19 points in captaining a terrific debut for Duke’s feared freshmen class, which also includes Greyson Allen (18 points), Justise Winslow (15) and Tyus Jones (15). The Blue Devils had a 20-point lead before the 10:00 mark of the first half and led 57-19 at the break.TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT FAIRFIELD (1-0): With six losses intheir last eight games, a 4-16 record in the Metro Atlantic AthleticConference and a 7-25 mark overall, Fairfield couldn’t forget about lastseason quick enough. So a resounding effort Friday versus another setof Blue Devils, from Central Connecticut, could go a long way toward building someconfidence, despite what may be in store for them versus Duke. Marcus Gilberthad 21 points and eight rebounds, and Coleman Johnson had 17 and six as Fairfield’s late-night trip from Hamden, Conn., to Durham, N.C., was a bit easier to endure.

ABOUT DUKE (1-0): Okafor and Amile Jeffersoncombined for 16 rebounds versus the Blue Hose as the Blue Devils,game planning for more difficult nights ahead, were able to flex their depth inthe opener. Ten players dented the score sheet at Cameron Indoor Stadium,including six in double figures, and all 10 played at least 13 minutes. With adate against No. 18 Michigan State looming Tuesday, the biggest concernsversus the Stags could be endurance, conserving energy and staying healthy as tip-off is only 26 hours after the season opener.

TIP-INS

1. The Stags are coached by Sydney Johnson,who led Princeton to the NCAA Tournament in 2011 before leaving for the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference school. Johnson is 49-55 at Fairfield.

2. Duke started with six wins in its firstseven games last season, including a 111-77 victory over Davidson in the seasonopener.

3. The win over Presbyterian snapped a mildtwo-game skid dating back to last season for Duke, which lost to Virginia 72-63 in the ACC Tournament and Mercer 78-71 in the NCAA Tournament.

PREDICTION: Duke 80, Fairfield 58