No. 3 Duke 109, Fairfield 59: Justise Winslow had 18 points and six rebounds while Jahlil Okafor added 17 and nine, and though not as convincing as the night before, the Blue Devils posted another easy home victory, this time over the Stags.

Playing at Cameron Indoor Stadium for the second time in as many nights, Duke (2-0) raced out to an early lead and flexed its depth against an inferior opponent in the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic. An emphatic Okafor dunk 4:26 into the first half gave the Blue Devils a 12-4 lead and it was off to the races for a team that dominated Presbyterian 113-44 on Friday night.

Marcus Gilbert had 15 points and five rebounds, and Coleman Johnson chipped in with 11 points and four rebounds for Fairfield (1-1), which traveled to Durham, N.C., late Friday night after opening with a 71-63 win over Central Connecticut State in Hamden, Conn. Fairfield trailed 44-30 at the half and though coach Sydney Johnson tried some different rotations after halftime, the Stags scored just four points in the first five minutes of the second.

Quinn Cook was among the more active Blue Devils versus the Stags, connecting on 7-of-9 from the field for 17 points to go with four assists, two rebounds and a steal against just one turnover. Like Friday, though, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski was able to empty his bench, getting 12 players game action in order to prepare for a date with No. 18 Michigan State on Tuesday.

Amile Jefferson had nine rebounds to share the team lead with Okafor, and with 15 points, Jefferson was one of four Blue Devils in double figures as Duke won at home against a non-conference opponent for the 111th consecutive time. Jefferson, a junior forward and leader of this freshmen-laden team, already has 19 rebounds this season, and seems intent on making up for Duke’s early exit from the NCAA Tournament last year.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Duke has started 2-0 in nine of the past 10 seasons. Last year, the Blue Devils lost to Kansas 94-83 for a 1-1 start and a skip in that sequence. … Okafor also had two blocks for the Blue Devils, who are in the midst of an eight-day stretch that features four games. … The Stags opened 1-1 last year as well, defeating Sacred Heart 67-54 and losing to Hartford 63-53.