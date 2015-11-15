Preview: Fairfield at North Carolina

Despite taking the court without its best player, No. 1 North Carolina proved to be a deep, talented team in its season opener. The top-ranked Tar Heels eye a strong encore performance Sunday against visiting Fairfield.

Standout guard Marcus Paige broke his hand in practice earlier this month, leaving Joel Berry II to run the point in his absence. Berry notched 14 points, six rebounds and four assists in Friday’s season opening-win over Temple - a convincing 91-67 triumph - but forward Kennedy Meeks stole the show with a career-high 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting. “Marcus does a lot of things for us,” Berry said. “With him out, everybody has different roles. Kennedy, Brice (Johnson) and the other guys have to get involved.” Fairfield fell to Yale 70-57 in its opener and likely will struggle against the Tar Heels’ height after being outrebounded badly by the Bulldogs.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT FAIRFIELD (0-1): No player on Fairfield scored more than eight points against Yale and nobody had more than five rebounds. The team’s starters combined to shoot 9-of-32 with forward Marcus Gilbert (team-high 16.4 points last season) struggling to eight points on 3-of-11 shooting. The Stags also return second-leading scorer Tyler Nelson (10.2 points), who was 0-of-4 in 35 minutes against Yale.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (1-0): The Tar Heels return four starters (including Paige) and their experience and depth showed against Temple as they dominated inside and outside. Meeks and Johnson (16 points, 10 rebounds on Friday) patrolled the paint, while guards Berry, Nate Britt and Theo Pinson combined to shoot 7-of-9 from behind the arc. One player who will be looking for a bounce-back performance is second-year swingman Justin Jackson, who tallied only four points on 2-of-7 shooting in the opener.

TIP-INS

1. North Carolina outrebounded Temple 49-32 in its opener, while Fairfield was outrebounded in its debut, 47-24.

2. The Tar Heels play six games in 12 days to open the season.

3. Meeks averaged 11.4 points - third on the team - last year but did not surpass 10 points in any of his final nine games in 2014-15.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 92, Fairfield 63