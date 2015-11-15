FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Carolina 92, Fairfield 65
November 15, 2015

North Carolina 92, Fairfield 65

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

North Carolina 92, Fairfield 65

Nate Britt scored 11 of his 17 points in the second half as top-ranked North Carolina pulled away to drub Fairfield 92-65 its home opener Sunday at the Smith Center.

Forward Brice Johnson added 16 points and guard Joel Berry had 15 points as the Tar Heels (2-0) shot 54.8 percent from the field in the second half. Guard Theo Pinson and forward Justin Jackson each tallied 11 points.

Britt, a junior guard, matched a career-high point total, aided by four 3-point baskets.

Forward Marcus Gilbert had 16 of his 25 points in the first half for Fairfield (0-2), though he fouled out at the 3:12 mark. Forward Jonathan Kasibabu fouled out with 6:02 remaining after collecting 10 rebounds without scoring.

The Stags were within 28-27 with less than six minutes to play in the first half , but North Carolina held a 40-32 edge at the break.

The Tar Heels made only 2 of 13 shots from 3-point range in the first half and finished 8 of 23 for the game.

The Stags committed 19 turnovers.

North Carolina won the only previous meeting between the teams in a first-round game of the 1997 NCAA Tournament. At the time, that victory allowed legendary coach Dean Smith to tie Adolph Rupp for the most coaching wins in NCAA Division I men’s history with 876.

