Preview: Fairfield at Northwestern

Northwestern looks to ride the momentum of a strong second half during its season-opening win when it hosts Fairfield on Wednesday as part of the CBE Hall of Fame Classic. The Stags enter their third straight road game on the heels of a solid effort in a loss to No. 1 North Carolina.

Northwestern’s 7-foot senior center Alex Olah torched UMass Lowell with a 21-point, 12-rebound night that earned him Big Ten Player of the Week honors. “Alex really had it going,‘’ Northwestern coach Chris Collins told reporters. ”I thought Alex was tremendous. A big night, that’s what he should do against undersized teams. They were swarming guys all around him.‘’ Aaron Falzon, a 6-8 forward, scored 20 points in 22 minutes to set a Northwestern record for scoring in a debut by a freshman. Fairfield’s Marcus Gilbert, a 6-6 senior forward, has averaged a team-high 16.5 points.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, BTN Plus

ABOUT FAIRFIELD (0-2): The Stags were encouraged with the bulk of their effort during a 92-65 loss at UNC on Sunday, staying within eight points at halftime and as close as 11 with 12 minutes left. “Marcus Gilbert was really good. He was hard for us to handle,‘’ North Carolina coach Roy Williams told reporters. ”I think their little guard, (Jerome) Segura, he really becomes a problem because he penetrates so deep, and he’s still looking for shooters when he does that.‘’ Segura has dished out 14 assists in two games.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (1-0): Sanjay Lumpkin, a 6-6 swingman, drew the toughest defensive assignment and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds against UMass Lowell. Sophomore point guard Bryant McIntosh opened with 12 points and eight assists, while senior backcourt mate Tre Demps added 10 points. The Wildcats trailed by two points at halftime, but outscored UMass Lowell by 24 on the strength of a defense that allowed 21.9 percent shooting the rest of the way.

TIP-INS

1. Northwestern missed its first 11 3-point attempts in its opener, but shot 9-of-18 the rest of the way.

2. Collins told reporters that Falzon’s presence on the perimeter is a welcome addition, saying “he’s as good a 3-point shooter, I’d match him up with anyone in the country.”

3. Olah and Falzon combined to make 15 of 22 shots against UMass Lowell.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 76, Fairfield 64