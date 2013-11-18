Preview: Fairleigh Dickinson at Arizona

Not to be overshadowed by the rest of a fabulous crop of freshmen, Arizona’s Aaron Gordon narrowly missed his third straight double-double in the Wildcats’ win over San Diego State last time out. No. 5 Arizona looks for its fourth straight win to start the season when it hosts Fairleigh Dickinson in an NIT Season Tip-Off first-round game on Monday. Gordon has yet to grab the headlines that Kansas’ Andrew Wiggins or Duke’s Jabari Parker have, but is averaging 14.3 points and 9.3 rebounds.

Fairleigh Dickinson appears to be early-round tournament fodder for Arizona. The Knights, out of the Northeast Conference, opened the season with a win over Division II Caldwell, but has since suffered double-digit defeats to Hofstra and Hartford. Greg Herenda, in his first year as head coach, is looking to turn around a team which went 7-24 a year ago and lost its final 15 games.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (1-2): The Knights return a pair of starters in Mustafaa Jones and Sidney Sanders Jr from last season’s squad. While the two combined for fewer than 10 points a game in 2012-13, they lead the team in scoring while averaging 12.7 and 12 points, respectively. Fairleigh Dickinson has been outrebounded in all three games.

ABOUT ARIZONA (3-0): Gordon, who was the MVP of the McDonald’s All-American game last season, is one of nine freshmen named to the Wooden Award Preseason Top 50. Junior Nick Johnson leads the Wildcats in scoring at 16 points a game and notched a game-high 23 points in the win at San Diego State in which the Wildcats saw their double-digit lead trimmed to four points in the final minutes. Coach Sean Miller is 29-4 in non-conference home games and has won nine straight.

TIP-INS

1. The winner will face the winner of Rhode Island-Metro State in the second round on Tuesday. The losers will also meet at Tucson, Ariz.

2. Arizona’s preseason ranking is its highest since the 2003 season.

3. The Wildcats are 20-5 under Miller in the month of November.

PREDICTION: Arizona 90, Fairleigh Dickinson 59