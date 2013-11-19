(Updated: CORRECTS Gordon points in 2nd graph CORRECTS rebound totals in notes)

No. 4 Arizona 100, Fairleigh Dickinson 50: Gabe York came off the bench to score a career-high 20 points and the Wildcats rolled over the visiting Knights in the regional round of the NIT Season Tip-Off.

Six Arizona players scored in double figures in all for Arizona, lifting coach Sean Miller his 100th win at the school. The Wildcats (4-0) got 16 points from Nick Johnson and freshman star Aaron Gordon notched his fourth double-double of the season netting 10 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Sidney Sanders Jr. led Fairleigh Dickinson (1-3) with 16 points but the Knights were never in it, losing for the third straight time. Matt McDonald added 11 points.

The Wildcats turned the game into showtime late in the first half, getting a near half-court lob from T.J. McConnell to Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, extending the lead to 51-21. Arizona finished the first half on a 41-14 run to take a 51-24 lead into the break.

McConnell, who had nine assists, tossed another ally-oop to Gordon midway through the second half and the Wildcats were never threatened. Arizona emptied its bench early to stay fresh for Tuesday’s regional final against Rhode Island.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kaleb Tarczewski had 10 points and eight rebounds for Arizona. ...The Wildcats outrebounded the Knights 27-12 in the first half and 55-24 for the game. ...Seven players scored at least four points for Arizona in the first half.