Preview: Fairleigh Dickinson at Iowa

After a taxing three-game trip to the Bahamas in late November, No. 24 Iowa will have plenty of time to take in the comforts of home in December. The Hawkeyes, who host Fairleigh Dickinson on Monday, went 2-1 in the three-day Battle 4 Atlantis tournament before returning home to beat Notre Dame on Tuesday. The win started a six-game stretch in December in which Iowa will not leave the state, including Saturday’s win over Drake and this Friday’s showdown against 18th-ranked Iowa State.

The Hawkeyes – coming off an 83-66 victory over the Bulldogs in Des Moines – will return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena to face the Knights, who will play all five of their games this month away from home. Fairleigh Dickinson began its six-game road trip with wins at Rutgers and Seton Hall, but was soundly defeated by Stony Brook and Princeton last week. The Knights did not fare well in their only other meeting against a ranked opponent earlier this season, losing by 50 points at Arizona on Nov. 18.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (3-8): First-year coach Greg Herenda has been tasked with turning around a program that has won a total of 15 games over the past three seasons, but he has been able to count on Sidney Sanders Jr. early in his tenure. The senior guard, who scored only 123 points last season, has already tallied 208 this year and has led the Knights in scoring in each of their last 10 contests. Sanders’ 23-point effort against Princeton on Saturday stopped a three-game stretch in which he broke his previous career-high mark.

ABOUT IOWA (9-1): The Hawkeyes are off to their first 9-1 start since 2004 due in part to their ability to limit their turnovers; Iowa owns a plus-4.4 turnover differential and has committed only five giveaways on three occasions this season. However, Iowa has forced nine or fewer miscues in three of its last four contests after its opponents averaged 18 turnovers over its first six games. The Hawkeyes rank second in the country in made free throws (234) – 54 more than its opponents have attempted.

TIP-INS

1. The Hawkeyes are 7-0 against current members of the Northeast Conference, but will face Fairleigh Dickinson for the first time.

2. The Knights have been outrebounded in 10 of their 11 games by an average margin of 10.1 boards.

3. Iowa has won 24 straight home games against unranked opponents – the third-longest active streak in the Big Ten.

PREDICTION: Iowa 102, Fairleigh Dickinson 64