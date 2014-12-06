Preview: Fairleigh Dickinson at Notre Dame

Notre Dame aims for its fourth straight victory when it hosts Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday. The Fighting Irish are coming off an impressive 79-78 overtime win over No. 18 Michigan State on Wednesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Notre Dame, which has outscored opponents by an average of 25.9 points, shouldn’t have much trouble with the Knights, who are the first of back-to-back opponents from the Northeast Conference before the Irish start ACC play next Saturday against Florida State.The backcourt duo of Jerian Grant and Demetrius Jackson each set career highs while combining for 49 points against the Spartans, and they helped Notre Dame limit itself to four turnovers — a recipe for continued success for the Fighting Irish. “I love my guards,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey told reporters. “I think I have the best backcourt in the country. Not a lot of people talk about them, but if you watched us (against Michigan State), it would be hard to argue against it.” The Knights snapped a three-game skid with an 89-85 win over Princeton on Wednesday to get back to .500.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (3-3): Sophomore swingman Matt MacDonald scored a career-high 29 points and matched his career-best with eight rebounds against Princeton, continuing his solid campaign. MacDonald (14.7 points, 5.8 rebounds) is one of three Knights averaging double-digit scoring along with senior guard Mustafaa Jones (15.5 points) and freshman guard Darian Anderson (11.2 points). The Knights don’t get much production from their bench, though, and the lack of depth could haunt them against a strong opponent like Notre Dame.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (7-1): Grant (19.5 points, 7.0 assists) has set career highs for scoring in consecutive games, pouring in 26 against Chicago State before putting up 27 against Michigan State, and has committed only three turnovers over that stretch. Jackson (13.1 points) had a career night with 22 against the Spartans and has hit double figures in a career-best six straight games as he continues to blossom into a major offensive threat. That combination, along with swingman Pat Connaughton (13.5 points, 7.8 rebounds) and 6-10 forward Zach Auguste (13.9 points, 6.1 rebounds), makes Notre Dame a difficult matchup for most opponents.

TIP-INS

1. Notre Dame has shot 50 percent or better from the field in seven of its eight games and leads the nation at 56.6 percent.

2. Notre Dame is 20-0 against current members of the Northeast Conference but has never faced Fairleigh Dickinson.

3. The Fighting Irish average 9.4 turnovers per game — sixth-fewest in the nation — and have had fewer than 10 in five games this season, while the Knights force 14.2 miscues per contest.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 83, Fairleigh Dickinson 59