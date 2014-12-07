Notre Dame 75, Fairleigh Dickinson 57: Pat Connaughton scored 19 points to lead four players in double figures as the host Fighting Irish rolled to their fourth straight win. Jerian Grant scored 15 points and Zach Auguste added 11 points and 11 rebounds for Notre Dame (8-1), which avoided a letdown after Wednesday’s overtime win over No. 18 Michigan State. Steve Vasturia chipped in 10 points.

Mustafaa Jones hit four 3-pointers en route to a team-high 16 points for Fairleigh Dickinson (3-4). Marques Townes added 11 points off the bench and Xavier Harris had 11 rebounds to go with six points.

The Fighting Irish scored the first seven points and never trailed, but their poor shooting early on allowed the Knights to hang around. Notre Dame finally created some separation with an 11-2 run capped by a Jackson three-point play and went into the break up 32-22 after Grant’s 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The lead never dipped into single digits in the second half and was as large as 18 before Townes heated up and pulled the Knights within 60-49 with a 3-pointer with 6:43 remaining. Grant answered with a jumper at the other end and Auguste put back a Grant miss to begin a 9-0 run as Notre Dame pulled away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Fighting Irish shot 50 percent from the field and have made at least half their shots in eight of their nine games. … Notre Dame G Demetrius Jackson was limited to eight points on 3-of-8 shooting, snapping a career-best streak of six straight game in double figures. … Notre Dame, which improved to 21-0 against current members of the Northeast Conference, faces another team from the league when it hosts Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday.