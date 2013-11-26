Preview: Fairleigh Dickinson at Rutgers

Fairleigh Dickinsonand host Rutgers wrap up a pair of grueling three-game stretches in four nightswhen they meet Tuesday in the consolation round finale of the NIT SeasonTip-Off. Rutgers routed Stillman 116-89 in the consolation nightcap Monday after Fairleigh Dickinson lost to Norfolk State 70-62 in the opener at Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights have won nine of 10 meetings with the Knights.

Rutgers snappeda two-game losing skid by breaking loose for its highest-scoring output since a132-83 victory over Keene State in 1992. After struggling to hold opponents incheck in the second halves of their two previous losses, the Scarlet Knights outscoredStillman 56-38 over the final 20 minutes to finish the game at 60.3 percent fromthe floor. Fairleigh Dickinson dropped its sixth straight since winning itsseason opener despite a game-high 19 points from Sidney Sanders Jr.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NA

ABOUT FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (1-6): Sidney Sanders Jr. and Mustafaa Jones, theonly two returning starters for the Knights, lead the team in scoring at 16 and10.5 points, respectively. Jones has been especially dangerous beyond thearc where he was shooting 48.6 percent to rank third in the Northeast Conferenceand second in the conference in total 3-pointers with 18 entering Monday. The Knights have beenvulnerable on the boards, ranking last in the Northeast in rebounds with 29 per game.

ABOUT RUTGERS (4-3): The Scarlet Knights finally broke out oftheir early season scoring malaise against Stillman behind Myles Mack‘sgame-high 23 points, with six Rutgers scorers finishing in double figures. Mackhad been the Big East leader in 3-point shooting percentage a season ago at46.2 percent, but after starting this season at 25 percent in the AAC, he is8-for-13 in his last two games. Rutgers has shot 21-for-41 frombeyond the arc in the last two games.

TIP-INS

1. Rutgers F KadeemJack has scored in double figures in every game this season.

2. FairleighDickerson has appeared in four NCAA Tournaments, most recently in 2005, but hasnever won a game.

3. The Scarlet Knights’ 52 rebounds against Stillman were a season high.

PREDICTION: Rutgers 74, Fairleigh Dickinson 53