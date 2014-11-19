Preview: Fairleigh Dickinson at Rutgers

Rutgers was the preseason selection to finish last in the Big Ten,, so hard times are indeed expected for the Scarlet Knights in their first campaign in the conference. What many didn’t expect was for Rutgers to struggle mightily before league play begins. But like it or not, that’s the cloud hovering over coach Eddie Jordan’s head as his scuffling, short-handed Scarlet Knights prepare to host Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday.

Jordan said he thinks that some veteran leadership and a relatively soft early schedule could allow the Scarlet Knights to build some momentum and confidence. But Kadeem Jack, one of three returning starters along with Myles Mack and Junior Etou, has been bothered by a thumb injury and without him Rutgers looked listless in a 70-53 loss to George Washington on Sunday in the opener. That’s all just fine by Fairleigh Dickinson, which is sky high after opening with a 58-57 upset at St. Joseph’s and would love nothing more than to defeat a New Jersey rival on the road.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network Plus.

ABOUT FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (2-0): Once a power in the Northeast Conference that was good for an NCAA Tournament appearance every few years, the Knights have fallen on tough times. Fairleigh Dickinson was 20-71 the past three seasons, and last year’s 10-win total was the highest since it posted 11 in 2009-10. Mustafaa Jones, the Knights’ lone senior, seems destined to leave his mark on the rebuilding program, and he opened in grand style by hitting a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the win versus the Hawks -- the school’s first victory over an Atlantic 10 foe since 1993.

ABOUT RUTGERS (0-1): Jordan will closely monitor Jack, a prospect for the NBA Draft who averaged 14.3 points and 6.8 rebounds last season, but he’s already proven that he will take it slow with his best player. Given the home crowd, a healthy Mack and Etou -- who lead the team in scoring (14.0) and rebounding (8.0), respectively -- and a sense of desperation to not start 0-2, the Scarlet Knights should be able to muster up enough fire. However, the Knights stunned Rutgers 73-72 last season in Piscataway.

TIP-INS

1. Jordan, a former Scarlet Knights guard who replaced the fired Mike Rice, is in his second season at his alma mater and is 12-22.

2. Fairleigh Dickinson advanced to four NCAA Tournaments, losing to Michigan (1985), Purdue (1988), Connecticut (1998), and Illinois (2005).

3. The Knights are coached by Greg Herenda, who left UMass Lowell to take over last season. He was 95-56 in five years with the River Hawks, and after a 102-61 win over FDU-Florham on Monday, he is 12-21 at Fairleigh Dickinson.

PREDICTION: Rutgers 63, Fairleigh Dickinson 59