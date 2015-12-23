Preview: Fairleigh Dickinson at Rutgers

Life is about to get real tough for Rutgers, losers of six of its last seven, with the start of its Big Ten schedule looming next week. The Scarlet Knights seek much-needed wins when they close out their non-conference schedule before opening with Indiana, beginning with Wednesday’s home date against Fairleigh Dickinson.

Rutgers is undermanned, with three frontcourt players sidelined with leg injuries during a 73-67 home loss to Monmouth on Sunday. Leading scorer DeShawn Freeman (13.1 points, 5.3 rebounds) has been the key absentee, missing the last four games and leaving 6-9 forward Greg Lewis (3.5 points) and 6-7 forward D.J. Foreman (8.3 points, team-high 6.9 rebounds) as Rutgers’ only healthy, frontcourt players. ”When you’re playing four freshmen and two sophomores, I know what to expect,” Rutgers coach Eddie Jordan told reporters. “I’ve said this before, and it’s no hit to our freshmen: They’re not Kentucky freshmen. We’re developing. We have a good karma about ourselves. We’re just going through some bumps in the road. Right now we’re about learning and growing.” Fairleigh Dickinson has won two straight, in overtime against Lafayette and on a late layup by Marques Townes to top Towson on Dec. 18.

ABOUT FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (4-6): Guard Earl Potts Jr. leads the Knights at 15.6 points per game and 5.4 rebounds, while guard Darian Anderson (14.3 points) is the only other averaging in double figures. Anderson averages 2.6 steals per game to spark a team that ranks 14th nationally with an average of 9.7 steals. Otherwise, the Knights have struggled defensively, allowing opponents to score 80.4 points per game and shoot 47 percent from the floor.

ABOUT RUTGERS (4-7): Guard Corey Sanders (12.7 points) is the team’s leading active scorer, but he has shot 5-of-23 from the floor during his last two games. Guard Mike Williams (12.0 points) had 15 in the Monmouth loss, while guard Bishop Daniels (9.6 points) came off the bench to add 12. The Scarlet Knights have shot 29.9 percent on 3-pointers and 41.4 percent overall.

TIP-INS

1. Daniels scored 18 points when the teams last met, a 61-44 win for Rutgers on Nov. 19, 2014.

2. Rutgers has the fewest non-conference wins of any of the 14 Big Ten teams this season.

3. Rutgers holds a 10-2 series edge between the New Jersey schools located 42 miles apart.

PREDICTION: Fairleigh Dickinson 71, Rutgers 70