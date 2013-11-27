Fairleigh Dickinson 73, Rutgers 72

Rutgers 73, Fairleigh Dickinson 72: Matt McDonald hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 26 seconds left as the visiting Knights upended the Scarlet Knights in a fast and furious consolation round finale of the NIT Season Tip-Off.Sidney Sanders Jr. had 22 points while Mustafaa Jones tallied 21 points, five 3-pointers and eight rebounds as Fairleigh Dickinson (2-6) snapped a six-game losing streak. McDonald chipped in 14 points with four 3-pointers. The Knights shot 47.8 percent from 3-point range, including 8-for-15 in the second half.

J.J. Moore’s career-high 26 points and six rebounds weren’t enough for the Scarlet Knights (4-4), who shot 38.6 percent from the floor. D‘Von Campbell scored 13 points in his first start of the season while Wally Judge added 10 points and six rebounds.

After trailing nearly all of the first half, Fairleigh Dickinson took its first lead of the second half with a 17-5 run, keyed by two 3-pointers apiece from Jones and McDonald, and the Knights hit 5-of-7 trey attempts after the intermission to go ahead 53-44. Down 58-51, Rutgers went on a 14-5 run, capped by Jerome Seagars’ layup to regain the lead at 65-63 with 3:26 remaining before McDonald closed it out.

One night after posting their most points in a game in 21 years with a 116-89 rout of Stillman, Rutgers struggled offensively without its injured leading scorer, Kadeem Jack. The two teams traded scoring runs in a see-saw first half where Fairleigh Dickinson only shot 34.8 percent from the floor, but was 12-for-16 from the foul line to only trail 34-31 at the half behind Sanders’ 13 points.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Rutgers’ Jack sat out with a sore right leg. ... Fairleigh Dickinson won for only the second time in 11 meetings with Rutgers. ... The two teams combined for nine blocked shots with Junior Etou getting all five blocks for Rutgers.