Rutgers 72, Fairleigh Dickinson 64

Freshman guard Corey Sanders scored a game-high 21 points and Rutgers held off Fairleigh Dickinson 72-64 on Wednesday night at the Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, N.J.

Freshman forward Mike Holloway converted a layup with 3:07 remaining to pull Fairleigh Dickinson (4-7) within two points. Sanders hit a 3-pointer to give Rutgers (5-7) a 62-57 lead before senior forward Greg Lewis made a layup to push the Scarlet Knights’ lead to seven points with two minutes remaining.

Fairleigh Dickinson led Rutgers 29-27 at halftime as sophomore guard Darian Anderson scored seven first-half points. The Knights were up 35-28 early in the second half before the Scarlet Knights eventually took a one-point lead with 8:04 to play.

Four Rutgers players scored in double figures, including sophomore guard Mike Williams with 14 points and 10 rebounds and forward Greg Lewis with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Sophomore guard Stephan Jiggetts scored 12 of his team-high 15 points in the second half to pace Fairleigh Dickinson. Holloway added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Rutgers concludes nonconference play on Monday night against UMass-Lowell. Fairleigh Dickinson will open Northeast Conference play on Jan. 2 against St. Francis (N.Y.).