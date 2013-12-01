Preview: Fairleigh Dickinson at Seton Hall

Seton Hall returns to action on Sunday when it hosts in-state rival Fairleigh Dickinson after winning the consolation game in the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic. The Pirates blew a six-point lead with just over 30 seconds left and lost to Oklahoma before squeaking past Virginia Tech in the consolation game. Coach Kevin Willard praised his team’s ability to rebound from such a devastating defeat, saying: “It was great, these guys really bounced back as the way we lost was tough.”

Fairleigh Dickinson, which is 349th in the Pomeroy Rankings, snapped a six-game losing streak with an improbable 73-72 win over Rutgers in the final game of the consolation round of the NIT Season Tip-Off. The Knights picked up their first win over a Division I team under new coach Greg Herenda, despite being almost 20-point underdogs. Herenda was overjoyed with the victory, saying: “I‘m very happy for my guys. It just shows you in college basketball, anything is possible.”

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (2-6): Sidney Sanders Jr. recorded his first career-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds in the win over Rutgers. Mustafaa Jones and Matt MacDonald combined to hit nine of the team’s 11 3-pointers against Rutgers. The Knights have struggled mightily on offense and average just 66.4 points per game on 41.0 percent shooting from the floor.

ABOUT SETON HALL (4-2): Jaren Sina was named the Big East’s Rookie of the Week after averaging 8.0 points in three games and is the first Pirate to win the honor since 2010. Patrick Auda reinjured his right foot against Oklahoma and will have a CAT scan on Monday to determine the severity of the blow. Fuquan Edwin scored a team-high 18 points and sank the go-ahead 3-pointer in the win over Virginia Tech.

TIP-INS

1. Seton Hall has scored 75 or more points in four of its six games this season.

2. The Pirates have not lost to Fairleigh Dickinson since Nov. 18, 2006

3. The Knights have scored less than 65 points on five occasions this year.

PREDICTION: Seton Hall 85, Fairleigh Dickinson 52