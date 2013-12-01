Fairleigh Dickinson 58, Seton Hall 54: Sidney Sanders Jr. recorded 23 points, nine rebounds and nine assists as the visiting Knights stunned the Pirates.

Scooter Gillette added 15 points and six rebounds for Fairleigh Dickinson (3-6), which picked up its second straight upset win over an in-state rival. Mustafaa Jones chipped in with nine points, while Mathias Seilund hit two clutch 3-pointers for the Knights.

Fuquan Edwin led the way for Seton Hall (4-3) with 16 points and five steals. Brian Oliver scored nine of his 12 points in the second half while Brandon Mobley grabbed a team-high six boards for the Pirates, which fell to 17-4 all-time against the Knights.

Jones and Gillette combined to score 12 of Fairleigh Dickinson’s first 14 points as the Knights led by six with just under 12 minutes left in the first half. Fairleigh Dickinson held Seton Hall to a season-low 22 points after 20 minutes and took a surprising 26-22 edge into the break.

Malachi Nix gave Fairleigh Dickinson its biggest lead of the game at 45-38 before the Pirates went on an 11-2 run to take a two-point advantage with under five minutes to play. Seilund hit a 3-pointer to put the Knights back on top 55-51 with just over two minutes left before Seton Hall closed to within one, but Sanders iced the game with three free throws in the final 20 seconds.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Fairleigh Dickinson has won just two of the last 13 meetings with Seton Hall. … The Pirates missed six of their first seven shots from beyond the arc before finishing 7-for-22. … Seton Hall F Patrik Auda missed the game with a leg injury.