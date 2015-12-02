Preview: Fairleigh Dickinson at Temple

Temple won its home opener Sunday against Delaware after opening the season 1-3 against Power 5 schools. The Owls seek an 11th straight home triumph when Fairleigh Dickinson visits Wednesday.

Temple got thrashed 91-67 in its season opener at then-No. 1 North Carolina before upending Minnesota on Nov. 19 in the first round of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off tournament. The Owls suffered a pair of single-digit defeats to Butler of the Big East and Utah of the Pac-12 to close out the tournament before beating the Blue Hens 69-50. Sophomore forward Obi Enechionyia scored 16 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the arc and senior Jaylen Bond added 11 points in the win. Fairleigh Dickinson is coming off a 91-61 loss at Princeton on Monday in which the Knights shot just 32 percent.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (2-5): Sophomore guard Darian Anderson scored 13 points on 6-of-13 shooting against Princeton but the rest of the starting lineup connected on just 5-of-23 attempts. Anderson leads the Knights with 14 points per game while sophomore swingman Earl Potts, Jr. averages 13.9 and a team-best 6.1 rebounds. Anderson and Potts have combined for 18 3-pointers while the rest of the team has totaled 21.

ABOUT TEMPLE (2-3): The Owls, who lead the nation in fewest turnovers per game (7.2), are shooting just 39 percent from the floor. Senior guard Quenton DeCosey, who became the 51st Temple player to reach 1,000 points in the win over Minnesota, leads the team with a 14.2 scoring average. Enechionyia averages 12 points while senior guard Devin Coleman rounds out the trio of double-figure scorers with an 11.2 average.

TIP-INS

1. This is the second meeting between the schools with the Owls defeating Fairleigh Dickinson 63-51 at Madison Square Garden in the consolation game of the 1993 ECAC Holiday Festival.

2. Nine Owls are averaging nine minutes or more this season with only one player (Josh Brown, 31.8) above 30.

3. Temple is shooting 41.5 percent inside the arc, which ranks 328th in the nation, and 35.2 percent on 3-pointers, which ranks 140th.

PREDICTION: Temple 72, Fairleigh Dickinson 50