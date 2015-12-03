Temple 79, Fairleigh Dickinson 70

Senior guard Quenton DeCosey scored a team-high 22 points, and Temple beat Fairleigh Dickinson 79-70 Wednesday at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.

Forward Jaylen Bond added 18 points for Temple.

The Owls (3-3) used a 17-7 second-half run to open what had been a close game. Temple’s largest lead was 66-43, after junior guard Danny Dingle’s free throw with 8:23 left to play.

Fairleigh Dickinson (2-6) lost for the fifth time in six games. The Knights were paced by a game-high 29 points from sophomore guard Earl Potts Jr., who hit 10 of 15 shots from the floor.

Temple went into halftime holding a 36-34 lead, but the Owls didn’t help themselves, turning the ball over eight times in the first half. The Owls entered the game leading the nation in fewest turnovers per game (7.2).

There were four lead changes within the first five minutes of the game, but after hen DeCosey hit a jumper with 15:23 left in the half, giving the Owls a 10-9 advantage, Temple never trailed again.

The Knights’ last lead was 9-6 on sophomore guard Stephan Jiggetts’ 3-pointer with 16:50 left in the half.

The teams met for the second time. The first was an 63-51 Temple victory at Madison Square Garden in the consolation game of the 1993 ECAC Holiday Festival.