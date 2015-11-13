Preview: Fairleigh Dickinson at Villanova

Villanova begins the season with a lofty ranking, but there are plenty of question marks for the ninth-ranked Wildcats. Coach Jay Wright is anxious to see how his team opens up the campaign Friday against visiting Fairleigh Dickinson.

”We lost arguably our three best defensive players,“ Wright said, referring to graduates Darrun Hilliard and JayVaughn Pinkston and Oregon transfer Dylan Ennis. ”We could be a really good team. It’s not just replacing the three great players we lost, but it’s the younger guys stepping up.” One of the guys that Wright is referring to is hyped freshman Jalen Brunson, one of the top recruits ever to sign with Villanova. The Wildcats were a No. 1 seed in last year’s NCAA Tournament, but a Round of 32 loss to North Carolina State made for a long offseason. Fairleigh Dickinson is the third-youngest team in the nation with only two upperclassmen on its roster.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 2

ABOUT FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (2014-15: 8-21): The Knights actually sat at 7-6 last season before a 15-game losing streak sent their season spiraling out of control. The team no longer has Mustafaa Jones - its leading scorer from last season - but Darian Anderson (11.4 points) returns, as does fellow sophomore Marques Townes (9.1 ppg). Fairleigh Dickson was among the worst teams in the nation last season in rebounding (30 per game) and points allowed (73.4).

ABOUT VILLANOVA (2014-15: 33-3): The Wildcats have two starters back this season, including guard Ryan Arcidiacono (10.1 points), the reigning Big East Co-Player of the Year. Daniel Ochefu really improved as a junior last season, when he contributed 9.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks on 64.4 percent shooting. Josh Hart (10.1 points) was the sixth man for Villanova a year ago but must take on a bigger scoring load while seeking to maintain his sizzling 3-point stroke (46.4 percent in 2014-15).

TIP-INS

1. Fairleigh Dickson has no seniors on its roster.

2. Villanova is 13-1 in season openers under Jay Wright.

3. The Wildcats were 25-1 last season when making at least seven 3-pointers.

PREDICTION: Villanova 81, Fairleigh Dickson 62