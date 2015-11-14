FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No. 11 Villanova 91, Fairleigh Dickinson 54
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 14, 2015 / 2:41 AM / 2 years ago

No. 11 Villanova 91, Fairleigh Dickinson 54

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 11 Villanova 91, Fairleigh Dickinson 54

No. 11 Villanova had no trouble in its season opener, opening up a double-digit lead on Fairleigh Dickinson in the first five minutes and never looking back in a 91-54 victory.

Villanova led from the opening tip, scoring the first nine points of the game. It was 21-7 eight minutes in and 30-12 not long after that; by halftime, it was 50-22 and the rout was on.

Daniel Ochefu, the Wildcats’ senior center, had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds as all five Villanova starters finished in double figures. Kris Jenkins had 14 points, Ryan Arcidiacono and Jalen Brunson had 12 apiece and Josh Hart had 10.

In every way, it was a complete domination by the Wildcats of the overmatched Knights.

As a team, ‘Nova shot 45.6 percent (31 of 68) from the floor, while holding FDU to 26.7 percent (16 of 60). They had a 51-37 advantage on the glass and took 25 foul shots to FDU’s 18.

Darien Anderson led Fairleigh Dickinson with 21 points on 8 of 16 shooting; no other player on his team scored more than seven.

Up next for Villanova (1-0) is another game at home against Nebraska on Nov. 17, part of the “Gavitt Games,” pitting Big East teams against those from the Big Ten. FDU (0-1) returns home on Nov. 16 to host D-III FDU-Florham.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.