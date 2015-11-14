No. 11 Villanova 91, Fairleigh Dickinson 54

No. 11 Villanova had no trouble in its season opener, opening up a double-digit lead on Fairleigh Dickinson in the first five minutes and never looking back in a 91-54 victory.

Villanova led from the opening tip, scoring the first nine points of the game. It was 21-7 eight minutes in and 30-12 not long after that; by halftime, it was 50-22 and the rout was on.

Daniel Ochefu, the Wildcats’ senior center, had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds as all five Villanova starters finished in double figures. Kris Jenkins had 14 points, Ryan Arcidiacono and Jalen Brunson had 12 apiece and Josh Hart had 10.

In every way, it was a complete domination by the Wildcats of the overmatched Knights.

As a team, ‘Nova shot 45.6 percent (31 of 68) from the floor, while holding FDU to 26.7 percent (16 of 60). They had a 51-37 advantage on the glass and took 25 foul shots to FDU’s 18.

Darien Anderson led Fairleigh Dickinson with 21 points on 8 of 16 shooting; no other player on his team scored more than seven.

Up next for Villanova (1-0) is another game at home against Nebraska on Nov. 17, part of the “Gavitt Games,” pitting Big East teams against those from the Big Ten. FDU (0-1) returns home on Nov. 16 to host D-III FDU-Florham.