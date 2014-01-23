Preview: Florida at Alabama

Sixth-ranked Florida sits atop the SEC as the only team unbeaten in conference play as it visits Alabama on Thursday. The Gators enter red hot, with nine straight wins overall and a combined margin of defeat in their only two losses on the season of seven points. Leading scorer Casey Prather returned from a two-game absence Saturday to pour in a team-high 21 points in a 68-61 win over Auburn, then told GatorZone.com, “We did a good job of taking care of business.”

The Crimson Tide have alternated wins and losses since kicking off their SEC schedule and will be looking to rebound from a 68-47 trouncing at the hands of Missouri on Saturday. Alabama led the Tigers by a point at halftime before going cold in the second half, shooting 17 percent from the field. “We had a hard time getting shots to fall,” coach Anthony Grant told the Tuscaloosa News. “(Leading scorer Trevor Releford) really struggled but we have got to get to a point where other people are contributing when that happens.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT FLORIDA (15-2, 4-0 SEC): The Gators saw their perfect start to SEC play threatened by Auburn, which trailed by only a point before a late Scottie Wilbekin helped restore control for Florida. “Sometimes, you just have to grind things out and find a way to make a play,” he said of the narrow win. Wilbekin’s 12.7 points per game ranks second on the team to Prather’s 17.3, and the pesky defender also averages a team-high 1.8 steals.

ABOUT ALABAMA (8-9, 2-2): Despite Releford’s struggles against Missouri, the senior managed to finish with 10 points to push his streak of games with 10 or more to 18 in a row. The difference in Alabama’s conference games thus far is glaring, its two wins coming at home by an average of 12 points and its two losses on the road by an average of 14.5. points. Releford averages team highs of 18.3 points and 2.8 assists, while Retin Obasohan chips in 12.2 points as the only other Crimson Tide player averaging in double figures.

TIP-INS

1. The Gators’ nine-game win streak is tied for the 10th longest in program history.

2. Alabama’s backcourt trio of Releford, Obasohan and Shannon Hale averages a combined 41.3 points and is shooting 35.2 percent from 3-point range during SEC play.

3. Florida is 19-5 against the Crimson Tide during Billy Donovan’s tenure as head coach.

PREDICTION: Florida 70, Alabama 55