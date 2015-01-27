Preview: Florida at Alabama

Florida coach Billy Donovan isn’t interested in predicting the future, so he doesn’t know if his Gators will turn their season around - starting with a visit to Alabama on Tuesday. “We’ve shown no signs of consistency,‘’ Donovan told reporters Monday after Florida lost its third straight game, 72-71 at Ole Miss on Saturday. ”Now we’re working on those things, but there haven’t been any signs that I’ve seen that makes me go, wow we’re OK. We’re not OK.‘’ The Gators played well enough to win Saturday, but lost for the sixth time this season when leading with seven minutes to go and fell to 0-4 in games decided in the final possession.

Donovan hasn’t lost faith, though, telling reporters: “For me as a coach, I love going on the court with these guys, I love coaching them, I love being around them. If this was an attitude or behavioral issue then I’d probably be a lot more disappointed. It’s not that at all.” The Crimson Tide snapped a three-game losing streak with an emotional 57-55 victory over rival Auburn on Saturday on Rodney Cooper’s tip-in with 5.8 seconds left while overcoming the loss of starting guard Ricky Tarrant, who was ejected with 8:11 remaining after picking up his second technical foul. Alabama has lost nine straight contests to Florida by an average of 9.6 points.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT FLORIDA (10-9, 3-3 SEC): Junior guard Michael Frazier III scored a season-high 27 points Saturday and leads the Gators in scoring at 13.8 points per game and adds 4.8 rebounds. Junior forward Dorian Finney-Smith (13.7 points) averages a team-best 5.6 rebounds and combined with Frazier to shoot 10-for-13 from 3-point range against Ole Miss. Sophomore guard Kasey Hill is the third-leading scorer at 7.7 points while dishing out a team-high 4.5 assists.

ABOUT ALABAMA (13-6, 3-3): Levi Randolph, a 6-5 senior guard, averages a team-best 15 points after recording 18 points and seven rebounds against Auburn. Tarrant averages 13.1 points while Cooper, a 6-6 senior guard, is the only other player averaging double figures at 10.7. Junior forward Michael Kessens grabs a team-high 5.7 boards for the Crimson Tide, who are last in the SEC in total rebounds at 32.8 per game and on the offensive glass (9.5).

TIP-INS

1. Florida has not lost four consecutive games since March 1-13, 2008, when it dropped its final three regular-season games and its SEC tournament opener.

2. Three of Alabama’s six losses have come down to the final shot of the game.

3. Crimson Tide coach Anthony Grant is 0-9 versus the Gators, while Donovan is 21-5 against Alabama.

PREDICTION: Alabama 69, Florida 67