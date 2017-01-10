Preview: Florida at Alabama

No. 23 Florida didn't gain much ground in the national polls despite a pair of home victories, so the Gators will look to improve their standing away from Gainesville as they visit Alabama on Tuesday night. Both teams are unbeaten in SEC play, though the Crimson Tide might have the momentum after Florida failed to impress last week.

The Gators gained one spot in the Top 25 but had to work for it, escaping with a seven-point victory over Ole Miss before rallying from a halftime deficit to upend Tennessee 83-70. Yet, despite the two home scares, head coach Mike White has seen plenty of positives: "We've grown," he told reporters following the win over the Volunteers. "Last year, we did not respond in a hard-fought game. We found a way." The Crimson Tide have found a way to remain competitive in one of college basketball's most grueling conferences despite boasting an offense that ranks among the worst in the nation. That's because coach Avery Johnson has Alabama humming on defense, coming into this one allowing the 11th-fewest points per game in the country.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT FLORIDA (12-3, 3-0 SEC): KeVaughn Allen (team-best 14.7 points per game) continues to look like one of the top sophomores in the country and is coming off SEC Player of the Week honors after averaging 18.5 points and five rebounds while connecting on 8-of-13 attempts from beyond the arc in the wins over the Rebels and Volunteers. He has been a major reason for Florida's success in 3-point shooting after the break, as the Gators are a blistering 14-for-28 from beyond the arc in the second halves of their first three conference games. Devin Robinson (12.1) and Canyon Barry (11.8) join Allen in double figures in scoring while Kasey Hill averages 9.1 points and a team-best five assists per contest.

ABOUT ALABAMA (9-5, 2-0): Conference play has seen the Crimson Tide stick to the same pattern they followed during their nonconference schedule - specifically, overcoming questionable shooting performances on the strength of an NCAA Tournament-caliber defense. Alabama limited Mississippi State and Vanderbilt to an average of 57 points in their first two SEC outings, yet still don't have a player averaging double digits in scoring; Dazon Ingram leads the way at 9.9 points per game. Donta Hall and Jimmie Taylor have helped Alabama register the conference's best rebounding differential (plus-6.4), averaging 9.1 boards while adding 3.3 blocks and shooting better than 60 percent from the field in a combined 35.7 minutes per game.

TIP-INS

1. Allen has hit four or more 3-pointers in four straight games, shooting 62.1 percent from deep in that span.

2. The Crimson Tide haven't opened conference play 3-0 since winning eight straight to open their 1986-87 SEC schedule.

3. Alabama's 61-55 win in Gainesville last Feb. 13 halted Florida's 11-game winning streak in the all-time series.

PREDICTION: Alabama 66, Florida 64