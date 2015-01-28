FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Florida 52, Alabama 50
January 28, 2015 / 4:31 AM / 3 years ago

Florida 52, Alabama 50

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Florida 52, Alabama 50: Dorian Finney-Smith delivered an emphatic dunk with 21 seconds left for his only points of the game and provided a pair of blocks in the final minute as the visiting Gators snapped a three-game losing streak with their 10th straight victory over the Crimson Tide.

Eli Carter scored 13 points for Florida (11-9, 4-3 SEC), which survived after blowing a 13-point halftime lead. Chris Walker recorded 12 points and four rebounds while Finney-Smith, who entered the game averaging 13.7 points, contributed five rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

Rodney Cooper registered 14 points and five rebounds, but could not prevent Alabama (13-7, 3-4) from losing for the fourth time in five contests. Ricky Tarrant fought off a foot injury to record 13 points and three steals while Levi Randolph added nine points and six rebounds for the Crimson Tide.

Walker scored on back-to-back possessions to extend Florida’s lead to 50-45 with a little more than four minutes left before Tarrant, who left briefly with his injury, drained a 3-pointer with 2:16 remaining to even the score at 50. After Finney-Smith blocked Michael Kessens’ shot near the basket with 53 seconds to play, the redshirt junior drove the lane and unleashed a powerful slam before blocking Randolph’s driving shot in the final seconds to preserve the victory.

Carter scored 11 points in the opening 20 minutes and was 3-for-5 from 3-point range - 2-for-2 during a 10-4 half-ending run - as the Gators led 35-22 at the break. Alabama erased the deficit when Tarrant scored seven straight Crimson Tide points - the last two after stealing the ball from Finney-Smith and converting a breakaway layup - to make it 41-41 with just under eight minutes left before Chris Chiozza halted the 16-4 run with a 3-pointer to give Florida the lead back.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Carter left with 10:09 remaining after taking an accidental elbow from Finney-Smith, which bloodied his nose, before returning. ... Alabama coach Anthony Grant fell to 0-10 versus the Gators, while Florida coach Billy Donovan improved to 22-5 against the Crimson Tide. ... Florida avoided its first four-game losing streak since March 1-13, 2008.

