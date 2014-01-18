Preview: Florida at Auburn

Fresh off setting a school record for consecutive home wins, No. 7 Florida looks to remain unbeaten in the Southeastern Conference when it visits Auburn on Saturday afternoon. The Gators are coming off a 22-point rout of Georgia that extended their overall winning streak to eight games and marked their record 25th straight victory at home. “It’s cool to be a part of that and to accomplish something like that,” center Patric Young said. “Hopefully, we can top it with an NCAA championship.”

Auburn absorbed its third straight defeat, a 78-67 loss at Tennessee on Wednesday, to join South Carolina as the only winless teams in the conference. The Tigers have played much better at home, winning seven in a row before a two-point setback to then-No. 21 Missouri last Saturday. Leading scorer Casey Prather is expected to return on a limited basis for the Gators, who have won 15 of their last 16 matchups with Auburn - the only loss coming in the SEC tournament in 2009.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, SEC TV, ESPN3

ABOUT FLORIDA (14-2, 3-0 SEC): Prather, who has missed the last two games due to a bone bruise in his right knee, was cleared for contact Friday, but coach Billy Donovan said it’s doubtful he’ll play significant minutes. That won’t be the case for sophomore guard Michael Frazier II, who scored a career-high 21 points in Tuesday’s win. The conference leader in 3-point field-goal percentage at 47.3, Frazier started 1-for-8 from long range against Georgia but buried four straight from behind the arc in a game-breaking spurt for his fourth contest with five 3-pointers this season.

ABOUT AUBURN (8-6, 0-3 SEC): The strength of the Tigers is in the backcourt, which features the conference’s leading scorer in senior Chris Denson (19.4) and third-leading scorer in junior KT Harrell (19.0). Denson’s 272 points through 14 games are the most by an Auburn player since the 1993-94 season, while Harrell is the first Tiger to score in double figures in the first 14 games since 2002-03. Each guard has recorded at least 20 points on six occasions this season and their combined 38.4-point scoring average ranks eighth nationally among highest-scoring teammates.

TIP-INS

1. Florida has held nine opponents under 60 points.

2. Auburn has been manhandled on the glass the last two games, getting outrebounded by a combined 86-56 margin.

3. Florida has won five straight against the Tigers and seven in a row at Auburn.

PREDICTION: Florida 72, Auburn 66