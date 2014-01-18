No. 7 Florida survives scare at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. -- Auburn coach Tony Barbee isn’t one to celebrate moral victories.

The Tigers had a chance to knock off No. 7 Florida on their home floor Saturday. But Auburn failed to score in the final 1:59 in a 68-61 loss to the Gators at Auburn Arena.

“Give Florida credit.” Barbee said. “They made the plays when they had to make them. It wasn’t their first-shot offense that beat us. It was our inability to make a play.”

Auburn cut Florida’s lead to 62-61 when freshman guard Tahj Shamsid-Deen hit a 10-footer with 1:59 remaining. But against Florida’s zone defense, Auburn failed to hit a big shot. After a fall-away jumper from guard Scottie Wilbekin put Florida up 64-61 with 1:23 left, Auburn junior guard KT Harrell missed a 3-point attempt from the top of the key.

Wilbekin then hit 1 of 2 free throw attempts to put Florida up 65-61. Harrell followed with a drive in the lane that was blocked by Florida senior center Patric Young.

Auburn (8-7, 0-4 SEC) has lost three of its first four SEC games by seven points. Overall, the Tigers have lost 19 of their last 20 SEC games.

“Our poise, focus and confidence haven’t been there is those moments when we have got to make those plays and you can’t do that,” Barbee said. “Like I told our team, losing is not our destiny. We have to change our destiny and it’s in our hands to change it.”

Florida (15-2, 4-0 SEC) received a big lift from senior forward Casey Prather to pick up its ninth straight win. Prather scored 16 of his team high 21 points in his first game back after missing two games with a bone bruise. Prather, his team’s leading scorer at 17 points per game coming into Saturday, has scored in double figures in all 15 games he has appeared this season.

“I told the team before the game with him being back, we are not going to put the pressure on him to perform at the level he was at a week or two ago,” Donovan said. “That all went out the window in the first half when he scored 16. He was clearly going to play more minutes since he played so well.”

Wilbekin added 16 points for the Gators and Young had 13 points and 6 rebounds.

Senior guard Chris Denson led Auburn with 21 points. Harrell added 18 points and senior forward Allen Payne added 11 points for the Tigers. But Harrell and Payne combined for eight of Auburn’s 15 turnovers.

“There is no such thing as moral victories,” Payne said. “People are going to tell us that we played really hard and almost had them. We cannot be satisfield with that.”

Florida jumped to an early 27-14 lead behind Prather, who scored 14 of the Gators’ first 27 points. But Auburn responded with a 14-0 run late in the first half to get its crowd back into the game. Harrell and Denson each hit 3-pointers during the flurry and two free throws from Payne gave Auburn a brief 28-27 lead.

A three-point play from Harrell extended Auburn’s lead to 31-29 with 1:24 left. But Florida closed the half with a 4-1 run, which included a Prather dunk and two free throws from Wilbekin to take a 33-32 halftime lead.

Florida outscored Auburn 18-8 in the paint in the first half. But the Tigers stayed in the game at the 3-point line. Auburn went 5-for-5 from 3-point range in the first half, while Florida went just 1 of 5.

The Gators also struggled with foul trouble in the first half, with Young and sophomore forward Dorian Finney-Smith each picking up two first-half fouls.

“We have to do a better job defensively,” Donovan said. “We gave up too high a percentage on threes. Although they didn’t make or take a lot of threes, the way they did get off, they made and they shot a high percentage.”

NOTES: Auburn announced before the game that junior F Chris Griffin withdrew from school. Griffin had been suspended indefinitely from the team for undisclosed disciplinary reasons. ... Florida freshman F Chris Walker did not make the trip with the team. Walker still has yet to be cleared by the NCAA for competition and has sat out eight games since joining the team to practice Dec. 16. ... Two NBA scouts from the Miami Heat attended the game. ... Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn attended the game and got a standing ovation from Auburn fans when he was recognized over the public address system in the second half.