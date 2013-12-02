Preview: Florida at Connecticut

No. 13 Florida brings a five-game winning streak with it to No. 14 Connecticut on Monday night in a game that has a Sweet 16 kind of feel to it. Maybe that’s because the only other time the two national powerhouses met was in the 1994 NCAA Tournament in the Sweet 16. The Gators earned a 69-60 overtime win in that one at Miami Arena en route to their first Final Four.

Connecticut is off to its first 7-0 start since the 2010-11 season. The Huskies have won three neutral-site games by a total of four points, including a 59-58 win over then-No. 22 Indiana in the 2K Sports Classic in Madison Square Garden. The Gators, who come in off a 67-66 victory over in-state rival Florida State on Friday, are 1-1 on the road this season, losing 59-53 at then-No. 19 Wisconsin on Nov. 12.

TIME: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT FLORIDA (6-1): The Gators are led by senior forward Casey Prather, who is averaging 19.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Sophomore guard Michael Frazier II ranks second in scoring (14.4) and has connected on 22-of-41 3-pointers (53.7 percent). Dorian Finney-Smith, a 6-8 transfer from Virginia Tech, is averaging 11.8 points and 8.6 rebounds and hit the game-winning free throw with 1.3 seconds left to defeat Florida State.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (7-0): Senior guard Shabazz Napier leads the Huskies in scoring (15.0) and rebounding (7.7). The Huskies rank 12th nationally in 3-point shooting (44.7 percent) while holding opponents to just 36 percent shooting. Senior swingman Niels Giffey has connected on 15-of-22 3-pointers on the young season.

TIP-INS

1. Connecticut has won all four of its home games by double digits.

2. Napier became the first UConn player to record two triple-doubles when he got No. 2 in an 80-62 win over Yale on Nov. 13, finishing with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

3. Florida is allowing an SEC-low 60.3 points per game.

PREDICTION: Connecticut 64, Florida 59