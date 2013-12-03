Connecticut 65, Florida 64

No. 14 Connecticut 65, No. 12 Florida 64: Shabazz Napier hit a 17-foot jumper as time expired as the host Huskies remained unbeaten.

Napier finished with a game-high 26 points, including 5-of-8 3-pointers, to lead Connecticut (8-0). DeAndre Daniels finished with 14 points and seven rebounds and Ryan Boatright added nine points for the Huskies, who connected on 11-of-24 3-pointers.

Casey Prather led Florida (6-2) with 19 points and seven rebounds. Center Patric Young scored 17 points, including 10 of the Gators’ final 15, and point guard Scottie Wilbekin had 15 points before departing with three minutes to go after spraining his ankle.

The game featured 14 leads changes, including three in the final minute, and six ties. Napier had a four-point play with 33.5 seconds left to give the Huskies a 63-62 lead but Florida came back to take a 64-63 lead on a drive by guard Michael Frazier II with 17.7 seconds left.

Napier got the ball on the final possession, dribbled through a trap and missed a jumper from the top of the key with four seconds left. However, Daniels batted the rebound back to an open Napier near the free-throw line and he sank the game-winner as the buzzer sounded.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida played without PG Kasey Hill, a 2013 McDonald’s All-American who is sidelined with a high ankle sprain. ... Gators swingman DeVon Walker, who sat out the team’s win over Florida State on Friday with a sprained foot, played but went scoreless. ... Connecticut swingman Niels Giffey had eight points, including 2-of-3 3-pointers, and is 17-of-25 beyond the arc.