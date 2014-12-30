Preview: Florida at Florida State

Florida seeks a fifth straight win Tuesday when it visits in-state rival Florida State. The Gators, ranked seventh in the preseason USA Today coaches poll, sank to 3-4 and dropped out of the rankings following consecutive losses to North Carolina and Kansas after Thanksgiving. Florida has started to put the pieces back together with four wins by an average margin of 30.3 points, including its latest victory -- 63-50 over Wake Forest on Dec. 20.

Despite losing its leading scorer, Florida State is seeking a fourth straight win after losing its ACC opener to Notre Dame. The Seminoles will travel to Mississippi State on Friday before returning to conference play against Virginia Tech next Tuesday. The Gators edged the Seminoles 67-66 last season on a Dorian Finney-Smith free throw with 1.3 seconds left as Michael Frazier II drained five 3-pointers en route to 17 points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT FLORIDA (7-4): Finney-Smith had 16 points and six rebounds and Frazier II added 12 points against Wake Forest. Duke transfer Alex Murphy was eligible for his first game and scored nine points to go along with four rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 27 minutes. “He has got a really good feel and he can play multiple positions,” Florida coach Billy Donovan told reporters. “He’s really smart and bright out there and gives me the flexibility that I can take him and dump him into some different positions.”

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (7-5): The Seminoles dropped consecutive games to Northeastern, Providence and UMass after opening with a win against Manhattan. Montay Brandon scored 17 points and Xavier Rathan-Mayes added 14 in a 63-59 victory over Stetson in Florida State’s last game on Dec. 22. The Seminoles’ top scorer Aaron Thomas (14.8 points) was declared ineligible earlier in the month and fellow guard Devon Bookert is averaging 11.5 points in the last four games since returning from a foot injury.

TIP-INS

1. Florida has won five straight in the series and is 23-16 all-time versus current ACC teams under Donovan.

2. The Gators are unexpectedly experiencing growing pains after losing four starters from last season’s Final Four club that lost only three games.

3. The Seminoles shoot 24.4 percent from behind the arc and have converted only 3.3 per game.

PREDICTION: Florida 81, Florida State 63