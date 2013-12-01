No. 13 Florida 67, Florida State 66: Dorian Finney-Smith hit a free throw with 1.3 seconds left to lift the Gators to their fifth straight win over the visiting Seminoles.

Casey Prather finished with a game-high 19 points and Michael Frazier II added 17 for Florida (6-1), which has won 21 straight home games against non-conference opponents. Finney-Smith had 10 rebounds, while Scottie Wilbekin dished out eight assists for the Gators.

Boris Bojanovsky led the way with 14 points for Florida State (5-2), which shot just 20 percent from beyond the arc. Ian Miller provided a spark off the bench with 13 points, while Aaron Thomas chipped in with 12.

Florida missed 14 of its first 18 shots from the field and trailed by eight midway through the first half before a 21-9 spurt gave it a 31-28 edge at the break. Prather’s jumper gave the Gators a five-point lead early in the second half, but they could not pull away from Florida State.

Miller brought the Seminoles back on level terms with 10 minutes left before Frazier II hit a 3-pointer to give Florida its biggest lead of the game at 56-47. Miller hit a pair of free throws to tie things up at 66-66 with less than 30 seconds left before Finney-Smith won it at the line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida leads the all-time series 43-22. … Okaro White scored his 1,000th career point to become the 43rd player in Seminoles’ history to achieve the feat. … Florida State’s bench outscored the Gators’ reserves 35-14.