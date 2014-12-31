FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Florida State 65, Florida 63
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 31, 2014 / 2:46 AM / 3 years ago

Florida State 65, Florida 63

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Florida State 65, Florida 63: Gators forward Jacob Kurtz accidentally tipped in an errant 3-point attempt by a Seminoles player with four-tenths of a second left to provide host Florida State with a bizarre win against its in-state rival.

Devon Bookert took a fall-away 3-pointer from the right corner that was short, but Kurtz went up to grab the rebound and tipped it off the backboard and into the hoop to seal it. A 3-pointer by Bookert gave the Seminoles a 59-54 lead with 1:37 left, but Kasey Hill converted a three-point play and fed an alley-oop to Dorian Finney-Smith with nine seconds left to tie the game.

Montay Brandon scored 17 points as the Seminoles snapped a five-game losing streak in the series. Freshman Xavier Rathan-Mayes scored 13 points and Bookert finished with 12 for the Seminoles (8-5), who have won four straight overall.

Hill scored 17 points for the Gators (7-5), who had their four-game winning streak snapped. Finney-Smith had 14 points and seven rebounds for Florida.

In a first half that featured a combined 33.9 percent shooting and 24 turnovers, Rathan-Mayes scored nine points, including a 3-pointer with a second left in the half that gave the Seminoles a 26-24 lead at the break. Finney-Smith’s three-point play and Michael Frazier II’s shot from the arc sparked a 12-5 run that tied the contest 54-54 with four minutes left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida entered averaging 12.3 turnovers per game and committed 12 in the first half and 17 overall. … The Seminoles were 4-of-17 from the arc and the Gators 4-of-19. ... Gators starting Fs Jon Horford and Finney-Smith combined to shoot 2-of-8 from the floor with seven turnovers in the first half.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.