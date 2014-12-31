Florida State 65, Florida 63: Gators forward Jacob Kurtz accidentally tipped in an errant 3-point attempt by a Seminoles player with four-tenths of a second left to provide host Florida State with a bizarre win against its in-state rival.

Devon Bookert took a fall-away 3-pointer from the right corner that was short, but Kurtz went up to grab the rebound and tipped it off the backboard and into the hoop to seal it. A 3-pointer by Bookert gave the Seminoles a 59-54 lead with 1:37 left, but Kasey Hill converted a three-point play and fed an alley-oop to Dorian Finney-Smith with nine seconds left to tie the game.

Montay Brandon scored 17 points as the Seminoles snapped a five-game losing streak in the series. Freshman Xavier Rathan-Mayes scored 13 points and Bookert finished with 12 for the Seminoles (8-5), who have won four straight overall.

Hill scored 17 points for the Gators (7-5), who had their four-game winning streak snapped. Finney-Smith had 14 points and seven rebounds for Florida.

In a first half that featured a combined 33.9 percent shooting and 24 turnovers, Rathan-Mayes scored nine points, including a 3-pointer with a second left in the half that gave the Seminoles a 26-24 lead at the break. Finney-Smith’s three-point play and Michael Frazier II’s shot from the arc sparked a 12-5 run that tied the contest 54-54 with four minutes left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida entered averaging 12.3 turnovers per game and committed 12 in the first half and 17 overall. … The Seminoles were 4-of-17 from the arc and the Gators 4-of-19. ... Gators starting Fs Jon Horford and Finney-Smith combined to shoot 2-of-8 from the floor with seven turnovers in the first half.