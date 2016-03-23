Preview: Florida at George Washington

Florida has fully embraced the challenge of the NIT and can reach the semifinals with a third straight road victory when it visits experienced No. 4 seed George Washington on Wednesday. The second-seeded Gators, who are playing away from home due to renovations at the O’Connell Center, defeated Ohio State 74-66 in the second round on Sunday.

“We’re trying to build the program back up,” Florida point guard Chris Chiozza told the school’s website. “Last year, we weren’t in any tournament, so winning in this one is a good place to start.” Senior Dorian Finney-Smith leads the way in scoring (14.9 points) and rebounding (8.3) for the Gators, who limited Ohio State to 39 percent shooting and will face a team that is averaging 83 points over its last three games. George Washington rolled over Monmouth 87-71 on Monday and its top four scorers each have reached 1,000 career points. The Colonials beat Florida’s SEC rival Tennessee early in the season and has posted wins over NCAA Tournament teams Virginia, Seton Hall and VCU.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT FLORIDA (21-14): The Gators have shown more scoring depth down the stretch with Kasey Hill leading the way, averaging 16.3 points over his last four games. “We’d rather have made this improvement a month ago,” coach Mike White told reporters, “but I’m proud we’re still fighting, getting better each and every day and taking advantage of our NIT opportunity.” Freshman Kevarrius Hayes scored a career-high 14 points on 5-of-5 shooting Sunday while subbing for injured center John Egbunu (thumb).

ABOUT GEORGE WASHINGTON (25-10): The Colonials received big offensive performances from their three top scorers in the first two games of the NIT. Tyler Cavanaugh (16.7 points) is scoring 21 points per game in the tournament and Patricio Garino (14.2) has averaged 18.5 while Kevin Larsen (12.1, team-high 8.3 rebounds) is contributing 17.5 to go along with six assists in his last two contests. Joe McDonald also poured in 16 points against Monmouth – almost double his average.

TIP-INS

1. George Washington F Yuta Watanabe’s defense was the key in holding Monmouth’s leading scorer Justin Robinson to 2-of-16 shooting on Monday.

2. Florida F Justin Leon is averaging 10.5 points and has converted 5-of-8 shots from 3-point range in the NIT after scoring a total of 12 in his previous five games.

3. The Colonials are in the NIT quarterfinals for the first time while the Gators are vying for their fourth trip to New York for the semifinals.

PREDICTION: Florida 76, George Washington 71