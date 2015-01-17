Preview: Florida at Georgia

Florida has been a different team since the start of the SEC campaign and will attempt to remain unbeaten in league play when it visits Georgia on Saturday. Florida scored at least 72 points in each of its first three conference games after recording 70 or more only three times in the opening 13 contests, a span during which it went an ordinary 7-6. Georgia hopes it has turned the page as well after notching its first league victory at Vanderbilt 70-67 on Wednesday following an 0-2 start.

The Gators have won 24 consecutive SEC games – 21 in the regular season – and guard Kasey Hill told reporters, “We are playing more as a team.” The Bulldogs look to knock Florida out of a tie for first place with No. 1 Kentucky after making a season-high 10 shots from 3-point range at Vanderbilt. Georgia, which is 7-1 at home, has plenty of experience with two seniors and a pair of juniors among its top four scorers.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT FLORIDA (10-6, 3-0 SEC): The Gators held Auburn to 32.7 percent shooting in a 75-55 victory on Thursday and are getting contributions from several players on the offensive end. Forward Dorian Finney-Smith is averaging 17.7 points over his last seven games to lead the team at 14.1 overall – just ahead of guard Michael Frazier II (13.6). Guard Eli Carter, who missed five non-conference games with injuries, has produced 32 points in the last two contests while Hill boasts 14 assists and one turnover in that same span.

ABOUT GEORGIA (10-5, 1-2): With three regulars out due to injuries, the Bulldogs put together one of their best performances at Vanderbilt by jumping out to an early double-digit lead and holding on. Marcus Thornton leads the team in scoring (13.8) and rebounding (7.6) while Kenny Gaines averages 12.1 points after recording 14 of his 17 in the second half Wednesday. Guard Juwan Parker (Achilles tendon) is questionable while forwards Yante Maten (concussion) and Kenny Paul Geno (wrist) are not expected to play.

TIP-INS

1. Frazier has made at least one 3-pointer in 38 consecutive games and needs one to tie Lee Humphrey (2003-07) for Florida’s all-time record.

2. Georgia G Charles Mann leads the team in minutes played (31.6) and assists (3.7) while scoring 11.8 points per game.

3. Florida C Jon Horford returned from a two-game team suspension to score five points in 10 minutes against Auburn.

PREDICTION: Georgia 72, Florida 67