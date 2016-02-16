Preview: Florida at Georgia

Florida endured its third-worst shooting performance in the past 20 years during Saturday’s home loss to Alabama, and now the Gators travel to Georgia on Tuesday to face a Bulldogs team among the nation’s best in limiting opposing shooters. The matchup is a critical one for both teams, as Georgia and Florida begin the week as part of a four-way logjam for fourth place in the SEC, just two games behind co-leaders Kentucky and LSU.

The Gators never were really challenged in beating the Bulldogs 77-63 in the SEC opener Jan. 2, but that was a far cry from the 28.6 percent shooting performance Florida mustered in Saturday’s 61-55 loss to the Crimson Tide, and Florida plays four of its final six games away from home. “Just being honest,” Florida coach Mike White told reporters afterward, “the next two will be a lot harder than this one was.” The Bulldogs limit opponents to 37.8 percent shooting from the field – sixth in the country – and have won three of their past four after never trailing in Saturday’s 66-57 triumph at Mississippi State. Center Yante Maten scored a career-best 25 points but pointed to Georgia’s defensive effort after the game, telling the media, “We limited them and we were strong on the glass.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN3

ABOUT FLORIDA (16-9, 7-5 SEC): The Gators outrebounded Alabama 54-35, including an astonishing 23-6 advantage on the offensive glass, but posted their worst shooting performance from the field since 2011 and finished 3-of-21 from 3-point range. Forward Dorian Finney-Smith leads Florida in scoring at 15.6 points per game, but shot just eight times in finishing with 12 points against Alabama. Freshman guard KeVaughn Allen, who led the Gators with18 points in the earlier victory over Georgia, finished with 12 Saturday and has reached double figures in eight of his past nine games.

ABOUT GEORGIA (14-9, 7-5): The Bulldogs needed a good performance after being blown out at Kentucky earlier last week, and they got that from Maten and guard Charles Mann, who pitched in a season-high 21 points. Maten is tied for eighth in the SEC in scoring (16 points per game) and is fifth in field-goal percentage (51.3 percent), and the Bulldogs continue getting strong play from parts of the backcourt trio of Mann, Kenny Gaines and J.J. Frazier. Freshman forward Derek Ogbeide recorded a season-high 13 rebounds Saturday and has seven or more boards in three of the past four games.

TIP-INS

1. Florida travels to South Carolina after facing the Bulldogs and still has a trip to LSU and a home game with Kentucky on the schedule, while Georgia has games at Vanderbilt and South Carolina and a home date with Alabama.

2. Finney-Smith missed both his 3-point attempts Saturday, ending a 23-game streak with at least one made 3-pointer.

3. The Gators have won seven of the past 10 matchups with Georgia, with the Bulldogs taking a 73-61 victory at home last season.

PREDICTION: Georgia 74, Florida 72