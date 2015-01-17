Georgia 73, Florida 61: Marcus Thornton made 7-of-8 from the field en route to 16 points and grabbed a team-high six rebounds as the host Bulldogs snapped the Gators’ 24-game SEC winning streak.

Kenny Gaines also contributed 16 points, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range, as Georgia (11-5, 2-2 SEC) made 8-of-15 from behind the arc overall. J.J. Frazier registered 11 points and six assists while Charles Mann scored 10 for the Bulldogs, who shot 56.1 percent from the field.

Dorian Finney-Smith had 11 points and six rebounds for Florida (10-7, 3-1), which suffered its first loss in league play since the SEC tournament championship game against Ole Miss on March 17, 2013. Devin Robinson also scored 11 and Michael Frazier II added 10 for the Gators, who had a season-high 19 turnovers.

Georgia scored the first 12 points – six by J.J. Frazier – and led by as many as 15 in the first half before Florida slowly whittled its deficit down to 36-31 at intermission. Each team shot 50 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes, but the Bulldogs made 5-of-9 from 3-point range and forced 10 turnovers.

Robinson’s 3-pointer to open the second half brought the Gators within two before the Bulldogs ran off 20 of the next 27 – five by Mann – for a 56-41 lead with just over 11 minutes to go. Florida trimmed its deficit to 10 and had chances to get closer, but Thornton’s basket pushed the lead to 65-53 with 3:14 left and Georgia cruised from there.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Michael Frazier went 2-of-5 from 3-point range and has made at least one from behind the arc in 39 consecutive games, tying Lee Humphrey (2003-07) for Florida’s all-time record. … Georgia F Yante Maten, who missed the last game with a concussion after being struck by a car on campus, returned to the lineup and scored four points off the bench. … The Bulldogs, who beat Florida for only the second time in the last eight meetings, matched a season high with 11 steals -- getting at least one from seven different players.