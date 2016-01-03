Florida 77, Georgia 63

Florida freshman guard KeVaughn Allen scored 18 points, center John Egbunu had a double-double and the Gators beat Georgia 77-63 in the SEC opener for both teams in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday night.

Allen, coming off a 32-point effort against Florida State, made 3 of 6 shots from beyond the 3-point arc, including one with 1:08 left that gave Florida a 12-point lead on Georgia, which had won four in a row.

Egbunu had 12 points and 12 rebounds, seven on the offensive glass. He had four dunks in the first 10 minutes.

While he was dominating at the rim, Florida (9-4) also made six of its first 11 3-point attempts and led by as many as 16 points in the first half. Georgia (7-4) got back into it with a 9-1 run to cut its deficit to 38-31 at halftime.

The Bulldogs closed within four points early in the second half, but Florida often worked inside for points and then Georgia couldn’t buy a bucket. The Gators led by double digits for almost all of the final 10 minutes as the Bulldogs made just two of their final 20 shots.

Sophomore forward Yante Maten led Georgia with 20 points, the sixth time in the past eight games he has reached the 20-point level. Guard Kenny Gaines added 13 points for Georgia.

Florida forward Devin Robinson scored 13 points in 10 minutes.