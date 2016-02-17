FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Florida 57, Georgia 53
February 17, 2016 / 2:18 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Florida guard KeVaughn Allen scored 19 points and sparked a second-half comeback, lifting the Gators past Georgia 57-53 Tuesday at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga.

Center John Egbunu finished with 10 points, including a pair of late dunks that helped Florida bounce back from a disappointing loss to Alabama over the weekend.

Georgia (14-10, 7-6 SEC) led for the majority of the first half, but could never separate from the Gators (17-9, 8-5 SEC).The Bulldogs took a 25-19 lead into halftime. They were up seven after a jumper by forward Yante Maten with 15 minutes to play, before Florida rallied.

Allen hit a pair of 3-pointers, and guard Devin Robinson knocked down a 3-pointer and hit a layup to put the Gators ahead by three with 8:29 to play. Allen hit another big 3-pointer with 3:30 to play that put Florida in front 50-47. He had 14 of his 19 points in the second half.

Georgia guard Kenny Gaines hit a pair of 3-pointers in the final minute to keep the Bulldogs in it, but the Gators made enough free throws down the stretch to prevail in a battle of two SEC teams in need of strong finishes to the regular season to secure NCAA tournament berths.

