Preview: Florida at Kansas

A win over Kansas last year served as a springboard for Florida’s 30-game winning streak, but a similar result and run seem unlikely this time around as the Gators try to avoid falling under .500 for the first time in 16 years on Friday when they visit the 11th-ranked Jayhawks in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Florida concluded the 1997-98 season with a 14-15 mark in coach Billy Donovan’s second season – the last time the school finished with fewer than 20 wins. The Gators have started 2014 in sporadic fashion, however, alternating wins and losses through six contests.

Florida hasn’t lacked for competition – losing by two at home to No. 15 Miami (Fla.), by one in overtime to Georgetown and by 11 last Friday to No. 12 North Carolina – but faces the unenviable task of reversing its fortunes in Allen Fieldhouse, where Kansas is 177-9 under coach Bill Self. The Jayhawks will be looking for retribution for last year’s 67-61 setback in Florida that ignited the Gators’ winning streak and eventual rise to the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Kansas will be four days removed from winning three games in four days en route to capturing the Orlando Classic championship with a 61-56 victory over 18th-ranked Michigan State on Sunday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT FLORIDA (3-3): The Gators, who shot below 40 percent six times last season, are already two games shy of that mark this year after converting at a 35.9 percent clip or worse in each of their last four contests. “One of the things that’s happening – and it’s every game – (is that) we have two or three guys that have absolutely awful shooting nights. There’s no way shooting 32 percent (that) you can even give yourself a chance to win,” Donovan told the school’s official website. Unsurprisingly, Florida’s offensive rebounding numbers have skyrocketed over that span as the Gators are collecting 17 per game after totaling 11 in their first two contests.

ABOUT KANSAS (5-1): Although Self told the Lawrence Journal-World that he thought Orlando Classic MVP Perry Ellis was “far and away the best player in the field,” he was perhaps most pleased with getting a win over a ranked team to help erase their 32-point loss against Kentucky on Nov. 18. “I’d never admit to it beforehand, but we needed something good to happen to us against a quality opponent after what happened a couple weeks ago. We needed that for our confidence,” Self told the Journal-World. Ellis earned his tournament honors after averaging 19.3 points and nine rebounds against Rhode Island, Tennessee and Michigan State.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas’ Frank Mason III – a 5-11 sophomore guard – averaged 11 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists during the Orlando Classic.

2. Florida, which has lost three of its first six games for the first time since 1996-97, owns a school-record nine-game winning streak in true road games.

3. The Gators will be the Jayhawks’ third SEC opponent this season.

PREDICTION: Kansas 62, Florida 54