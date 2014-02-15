Preview: Florida at Kentucky

Florida can take a big step toward defending its SEC regular-season title Saturday night when the No. 4 Gators travel to No. 13 Kentucky. Florida heads into the showdown with a two-game lead over the Wildcats with seven games remaining, including a rematch with visiting Kentucky in the regular-season finale March 8. The Gators also remain in position to join the Wildcats as the only teams to finish unbeaten in SEC play.

Kentucky upset the visiting Gators in their last meeting in March, a 61-57 victory that came a month after the Wildcats fell to the host Gators and lost starting center Nerlens Noel to a season-ending knee injury in the process. Florida enters this game on a 16-game winning streak and one of its most valuable players has been point guard Scottie Wilbekin, who won’t light up the stat sheet on the offensive end but is one of the top on-ball defenders in the SEC. Kentucky has won four in a row and can match its longest win streak of the season with another victory

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT FLORIDA (22-2, 11-0 SEC): Patric Young will move into a tie for eighth for the most games played at Florida (136) when he takes the floor against Kentucky. He may have made the hustle play of the year in Tuesday’s win at Tennessee, sprinting for a loose ball under his own basket and diving between two opponents before saving it to a teammate just before sliding out of bounds. The 22-year-old Young should be able to take advantage of his matchup against 7-0 freshman Dakari Johnson, who turned 18 in September.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (19-5, 9-2): Many expected Willie Cauley-Stein to continue in his starting role after he took over for Noel following his injury last season, but Johnson stole the job in the preseason and the 7-foot Cauley-Stein hasn’t done much to prove he belongs with the starting five. Cauley-Stein has been held to single digits in eight of the last nine games, scoring three points or less in five of those contests. Wednesday’s game against Auburn was typical of his recent play as he finished with five points and six rebounds in 20 minutes.

TIP-INS

1. The Gators will be trying to snap an opponent’s home-winning streak of at least 20 games for the second time this season after ending Arkansas’ 25-game streak with an overtime win Jan. 14.

2. Florida’s program record for consecutive wins is 17, accomplished three times.

3. Kentucky has started five freshmen in the last three games and are 4-0 this season with that lineup.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 64, Florida 63