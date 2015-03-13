Preview: Florida vs. Kentucky

So far, so good for top-ranked Kentucky,but the undefeated Wildcats are entering their most demanding stretch of the season beginningwith Friday’s SEC tournament quarterfinal against eighth-seeded Florida inNashville. A championship run through the SEC tourney could mean a stretch offive games in nine days for Kentucky, which hasn’t lost since last season’snational championship contest. “It’s just tough when you have three games in three days,”Kentucky assistant coach John Robic said at a team news conference earlier thisweek. “And then (we’d) turn right back around and most likely play Thursday.”

Florida, meanwhile, knows what the Wildcats aregoing through after capping an undefeated SEC regular-season run with aconference tourney championship only a season ago. This year, though, theGators are sitting at .500 after ousting Alabama 69-61 Thursday in the secondround and will get their third shot at Kentucky following a pair ofregular-season setbacks – the last one coming this past Saturday in Lexington.“I think we’re the only team so far that will have played them threetimes this year, so at least there’s some familiarity on a quick turnaround,”Florida coach Billy Donovan said in his postgame news conference Thursday. “…We’ll try to do some different things – not so much differently, but try to dothings better.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT FLORIDA (16-16): The Gators have won threeof their last four games, losing only to the Wildcats 67-50 to end the regularseason. Florida’s 69 points Thursday marked a 13-game high, thanks largely to a22-0 bench scoring advantage and a season-low six turnovers. DorianFinney-Smith, who had 23 points and a season-high 11 rebounds in the win, leadsthe team with 13.4 points and has posted double-doubles in three of his lastfive outings.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (31-0): It was no shocker that theWildcats dominated the SEC’s postseason awards, winning Coach of the Year (JohnCalipari), Defensive Player of the Year (Willie Cauley-Stein), Freshman of the Year (Karl-Anthony Towns) and Sixth Man of the Year (DevinBooker). Kentucky led the SEC in scoring defense (53.4) and field-goalpercentage defense (35.1), but have surrendered an average of 62.4 points overtheir last five games. Offensively, balance has been the operative word allseason for the Wildcats, whose top six scorers – led by Aaron Harrison (11.2points) and Booker (10.9) – all average at least 8.3 points.

TIP-INS

1. Kentucky is looking to duplicate Florida’s2013-14 feat, as the Gators won all three meetings with the Wildcats, includinga 61-60 win in the SEC tourney championship game.

2. Kentucky has won exactly half of the 54 SECtournament titles and own an all-time record of 121-25 in the event.

3. Michael Frazier II, Florida’s second-leadingscorer at 12.5 points, has scored eight points on 2-of-12 shooting in histwo games since returning from a high-ankle sprain.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 66, Florida 56